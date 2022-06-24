Songs from the affective memory of the Brazilian are featured on the weekend

A girl born in the countryside of Brazil who dreams of being a singer. To accomplish it, she leaves home, against her father’s wishes. the history of the musical Starry sky it is common to many Brazilians, artists or not, who overcome difficulties to become what they want. And that’s why he talks so much about Brazil.

Conceived by Gustavo Nunes, with text by Carla Faour, Céu Estrelado has among its protagonists the actress and singer Juliana Linhares. It is she who gives life to Antonia. Her father, Cris, is played by actor Bruno Garcia.

Born in Natal, Juliana recently released her first solo album, Northeast Fictionwith songs made in partnership with composers such as Chico César and Zeca Baleiro. She says that her personal and professional trajectory is similar to that of her character in the musical.

“She and I are this person who leaves their homeland to try to make a living as an artist in Rio de Janeiro. Migrating in search of a career in music is something that is part of the history of our country, isn’t it? the contradictory feelings of fighting for dreams and survival in art and, at the same time, having to stay away from family, friends and events”, he says.

Among the songs presented in the show are hits and songs that are in the affective memory of the public, such as knock Heart, current, It’s Love, Open the Door, Mariquinha and evidence. The musical direction is by Tony Lucchesi and the stage direction by Vinícius Arneiro and João Fonseca.

Actor Bruno Garcia, who has already written and starred in a musical, says that the experience with Céu Estrelado brings him a new challenge. “The novelty is participating in a certain type of arrangements in which there is an opening of voices and where I sing together with the other interpreters, having to fulfill certain musical tasks”, he explains.

For him, who is from Pernambuco, talking about migration is something very familiar. “The fact that my father was from Paraíba gave me a lot of intimacy with Seu Cris, my character, as well as a broad look at the depths of Brazil”, he says.

Today (24), 7pm; Sat. (25) and Sun. (26), 17h. Bank of Brazil Cultural Center. R. Álvares Penteado, 112, Historic Center. R$ 30. See the schedule.

Caetano Veloso

Caetano Veloso presents the tour My coconut, based on their album of the same name. Among new songs, like Sem Samba Não Dá and Enzo Gabriel, he sings hits like Rio Boy, Sampa and Saint George’s Moon. Today (24) and Sat. (25), 22h; Sun. (26), 8:30 pm. Unimed Space. R. Tagipuru, 795, Barra Funda. BRL 90/BRL 480. Buy here.

online

For those who are already in the heat of the Brazilian edition of Rock in Rio, which takes place in September, it is a good idea to follow the TikTok official event the shows that close the festival in Portugal. On Saturday (25), the presentations of Neymar Matogrosso, Duran Duran and A-Ha. On Sunday (26), it’s the turn of Anitta, Post Malone, Jason Derulo and Rebecca. From 3 pm (Brasilia time). Free of charge. Check out.

Pirate Radio

The singer Paulo Ricardo presents the tour commemorating the 35th anniversary of the show Live Pirate Radio. In the setlist, the songs that made the group RPM famous, such as Olhar 43, Rádio Pirata and London, London. From 4th (29), the show will be available on this YouTube page. Sat. (25), 21h. Bradesco Theater. Bourbon Shopping. R. Palestra Italia, 500, Partridges. R$ 80/ R$ 130. Buy it here.

to talk about love

With repertoire based on the recently released album Of Love There Will Be No One Leftthe fourth and his solo career, singer-songwriter Paulo Miklos presents songs like By your side and All This Wanting. Today (24) and Sat. (25), 21h. Sesc Pinheiros. R. Paes Leme, 195, Pinheiros. R$ 12/R$ 40. Tickets here.

Club songs

50 years after the release of the album considered the best Brazilian record in the history of Brazilian music, singer-songwriter Beto Guedes, who was a member of Clube da Esquina, performs in São Paulo with classics from the record. Sat. (25), 23h. Brahma Bar. Av. São João, 677, Center. BRL 180.00. tickets

Maria Rita

The singer presents the show Samba da Maria with a repertoire that brings hits from her career and classics from great names in Brazilian music, such as Beth Carvalho, Jorge Aragão and Clara Nunes. Sat. (25), 22h. Tokyo Marine Hall. R. Bragança Paulista, 1281, Chácara Santo Antônio. BRL 100/BRL 220; secure your place.

20 years of career

The special show that celebrates the date, in addition to the singer’s 38th birthday, will consist of songs that marked her career, successful reinterpretations and unreleased songs. The singer Daniel and the tenor Jean William participate in the show. Sun. (26), 20h. Tokyo Marine Hall. R. Bragança Paulista, 1281, Chácara Santo Antônio. BRL 100/BRL 200; buy here.

samba with orchestra

The third edition of the series Historical Encounters brings together Teresa Cristina and Dudu Nobre from Rio de Janeiro to the Brasil Jazz Symphonic Orchestra. Tickets are sold out, but the performance can be watched live by YouTube. Sat. (25), 22h.

Osesp and Anja Bihlmaier

German conductor Anja Bihlmaier will lead Osesp in concert on stage at Sala São Paulo. The Brazilian violinist Luíz Filíp, member of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, participates as a soloist. On the program, works by Ravel and Mozart. Today (24), 20:30. Sat. (25), 4:30 pm. Sao Paulo Room. piece Júlio Prestes, 16. Campos Elíseos. R$ 25/R$ 230. Buy it here.

Ida Nielsen

The Danish multi-instrumentalist who played alongside Prince performs with the group The Funkbots. His music, with catchy melodies and lots of bass, mixes funk and oldschool hip hop with reggae and world music. Today (24), 20 pm. Blue Note. Av. Paulista, 2073, 2nd floor, Consolação; BRL 160. Secure your spot.

Blues Jazz Brazil

The 7th edition of the festival starts in São Paulo. With outdoor performances, the attraction brings together names such as Hermeto Pascoal, Edgard Scandurra and Yamandú Costa and international artists Escalandrum and Tia Caroll. Sat. (25), 11 am / 7 pm. Villa Lobos park. Av. Prof. Fonseca Rodrigues, 2001. Alto de Pinheiros. Free entrance.

São Paulo Choir

A selection of young conductors presents, at lunchtime, the Latin American Composers concert on the steps of the Municipal Theater. The group is made up of talents that stood out in the last selection process for assistant conductor of the choir. 4th (29), 12:30 pm. Municipal Theater of São Paulo. piece Ramos de Azevedo, s/n, Center. Free of charge.

Ayrton Montarroyos

The singer celebrates his 27th birthday in a show with the participation of singers Alaíde Costa, Claudette Soares, Cida Moreira and Patrícia Bastos. With them on stage, the musician and composer Rodrigo Campos. Sat. (25), 22h. Francesca’s house. R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Centro. BRL 62/BRL 142. buy your ticket.

DJ Everything

Alfredo Bello, DJ Tudo, launches the album Pancada Motor – Transformação e Cura, recorded in trips he made in Brazil and abroad between 2007 and 2019. The project brings together traditional rhythms from Alagoas, Sergipe, Pernambuco, Goiás, Pará and Ceará and the participation of artists such as Sérgio Ricardo and the Chilean rapper Ana Tijoux. Today (24), 21 pm. Sesc Vila Mariana. R. Pelotas, 141, Vila Mariana. BRL 12/BRL 40. Tickets here.

Doctor in Samba

Alongside the doctor and musician Manu Lafer, the samba singer known as “catedrático do samba” celebrates his birthday with the show Doutor no Samba. The repertoire consists of songs from Germano’s discography and unpublished sambas by Lafer. Sat. (25), 21h. Chrysantempo Room. R. Fidalga, 521, V. Madalena. BRL 70.