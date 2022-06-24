“Spencer”, a fable about Princess Diana, has a date confirmed for premiere on Prime Video

Kristen Stewart was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in the film.

“Spencer”a fable about Princess Diana, earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Kristen Stewart and has a confirmed date to premiere on July 1, on Amazon Prime Vídeo Brasil. The work was directed by Pablo Larrain and the screenplay was written by Steven Knight.

The story brings speculation about what may have happened in the last days of the marriage between Lady Di and Prince Charles. The film takes place during the Christmas holiday of 1992, when the princess was already aware of her husband’s alleged betrayals.

The cast includes: Kristen Stewart as the princess and Jack Farthing (“One Love, a Thousand Weddings”) as Prince Charles, Timothy Spall (“Mr. Turner”), Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”) and Sean Harris (“Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect”).

Lady Di, known as “The People’s Princess”, died in a car accident on August 31, 1997. The accident happened while Diana was fleeing the paparazzi and resulted in the death of Diana, Dodi Al-Fayed (Lady’s manager and boyfriend ) and Henri Paul (driver). Many theories were created about the ‘true’ reason for the accident, but none were proven, making the subject famous worldwide until the present day.