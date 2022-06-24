Students will be able to request free internet; understand how it will work

Students from Brazilian schools who attend the 3rd year of elementary school may apply for the free broadband internet access. In addition to this group, those who attend high school will also benefit from the project Internet Brazil.

Read more: Retirement for low-income people: what it is, how it works and how to apply online

The presentation of the new program was made last week by the Secretary of Telecommunications of the Ministry of Communications, Nathalia Lobo, during an interview on the program “A Voz do Brasil”.

To have access to this opportunity, students must be part of the Cadastro Único para Programas Sociais (CadÚnico). Regarding the connection, it will happen through a chip to be delivered to each participant. More details on how to register will be announced shortly.

Internet access in schools

According to the secretary, the aim is to ensure internet connection also in all Brazilian public schools. The first phase of implementation will take place in the following locations: Paraíba (Campina Grande and Caruaru), Pernambuco (Petrolina) and Bahia (Juazeiro) and Rio Grande do Norte (Caicó and Mossoró).

These municipalities will act as “pilots” for the project, which aims to analyze the functional aspects and thus expand broadband access to the greatest number of Brazilian students.

During the interview, Nathalia also mentioned another program responsible for taking free internet to Brazilians, the Wi-Fi Brazil. The service is made available to communities in a highly vulnerable situation, where the broadband signal cannot reach, only via satellite.

The secretary pointed out that this program has already made high-speed internet available at more than 17,000 points across the country, in regions inhabited by indigenous communities, quilombolas and more remote rural areas.