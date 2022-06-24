Study says Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world

According to an article published on the Bright Side website, a study carried out by the plastic surgeon Julian de Silvafrom the Center of Facial Cosmetic Surgery, considered the actor Robert Pattinson like the most handsome man in the world.

The professional used as a basis a method of mapping the human face, compared with the golden ratio.

For those who are not familiar, this is a pattern created by the Greeks centuries ago, in the Renaissance period, and it considers the symmetry of the lines of the face and the proportions of each element of it.

Thus, the conclusion was that Robert Pattinson achieved a rating of 92.15% of compatibility with this standard, thus becoming the biggest among all the other names that ‘competition’ with him for the post.

the actor of Twilight and Batman managed to stay ahead of other heartthrobs, such as Henry Cavillwhich scored 91.46% and was in second place, Bradley Cooper (91.08%), Brad Pitt (90.51%) and even George Clooney (89.91%).

Director wants to reunite Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in new film

If it depends on the director David Cronenberg, the two actors may still have an opportunity to work together on the same film once again. Cronenberg is known for films such as The fly and Crimes of the Future and said he met Stewart through Pattinson himself, who introduced her to him.

“It was Robert who really introduced me to Kristen. They developed beautifully, separately, as actors,” he told World of Reel.

The director also said that he has ideas to bring them together again in a movie in the future.

“Making art films and successfully carrying it forward. Kristen and I had a great time and Rob and I had a great time. For me yes, I can definitely think of a movie or an idea that would be great to have them together.” “I don’t want to get into that subject because this wouldn’t be my next movie. This can be problematic though, as fans can expect a certain type of relationship and that would get in the way of creating new characters for Stewart and Pattinson. So I have a strange feeling that it might be problematic; It’s just theoretical for now”, explained the director.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.