Telemarketers will have to pay for calls made by robots

A fee will be charged to telemarketing companies by telecom operators for each call answered from the first second.

This week, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) released another novelty with the aim of reinforcing the fight against the practice of abusive telemarketing. Thus, a new tariff will be charged to companies in the sector by telecommunications operators for each call answered from the first second.

Previously, there was no charge for calls up to three seconds long. According to the regulatory agency, this created a series of inappropriate calls made by robots – these are “robocalls”, those in which when the person answers, the call is ended in a few seconds.

Carlos Baigorri, president of Anatel, says that the measure is another step to reduce the number of this type of connections in Brazil.

What changes for the consumer?

It is important to highlight that, according to Anatel, there will be no type of charge for the user.

“Currently, if the person speaks five seconds, they pay for the five seconds. If you talk 10 minutes, you pay 10 minutes. It is only exempt from paying if it is 3 seconds exactly, and only the robots were using this feature. Now that’s over,” Baigorri explained.

Anatel measures

Who proposed the novelty was Emmanoel Campelo, adviser to the agency, who showed indignation with the abusive telemarketing calls.

Earlier this month, Campelo pointed out that Anatel “has been taking measures since 2019”, first with the ‘Não Me Perturbe’, in addition to the code 0303, which identifies calls made by call centers.

“Nevertheless, we understand that other more energetic measures need to be implemented so that this phenomenon suffers greater control”, he pointed out. There are telephone lines used to make at least one million calls daily, said the director of Anatel.

“Do not disturb me”

Currently, consumers can sign up on the “Do not disturb me” website, where it is possible to register telemarketing numbers that no longer wish to receive calls.

However, it is necessary to wait about 30 days to stop receiving this type of call.

