The Boys | Jeffrey Dean Morgan hilariously reacts to Herogasm

The highly-anticipated Herogasm episode of The Boys is now available, and actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan reveals he’s already watched it react to it in hilarious ways.

Using your social networks, Jeffrey Dean Morgan says he’s already watched herogasm three times and just can’t”unsee” the scenes you saw in the episode. He also asks people to be prepared for what they will see.

“A word. HEROGASM. That’s it. This is the asshole. The Boys did it. I saw. And it’s impossible to unsee! Just… get ready. (I’ve watched it three times!)” – Says Morgan.

series fan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan almost made the cast of the boys this season, as producer Eric Kripke revealed to EW. The actor ended up denying the invitation because of a scheduling conflict, due to the production of his derivative of The Walking Dead.

“The invitation has been made. Sad for me, happy for him: he’s currently the lead, along with Lauren Cohan, of The Walking Dead spin-off. I invited him. We had a role, and my first question was, ‘Well, is Jeffrey available?’” – Says krypke.

the boys is available on Prime Video.

Based on the comic books of the same name, the series is the creation of Eric Kripke and follows a CIA superintendent who closely monitors a community of superheroes as their celebrity status has corrupted them and caused them to engage in behavior. reckless acts that compromise the world. Some of the characters are parodies of members of the Justice League.

