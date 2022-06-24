The Boys make fun of Gal Gadot’s “Imagine”

Yeah, Gal Gadot couldn’t escape becoming satire in The Boys because of her clip “catando”imagine” by John Lennon with the participation of celebrities.

The clip went viral in 2020 at the height of the Global Crisis, and became the subject of many jokes and criticism from the public.

In episode 6 of season 3 of The Boys we see the Deep making a clear satire to the video of Gal Gadotwhen he brings together celebrities and heroes to record a clip singing the “imagine“.

The highly anticipated Herogasm episode of The Boys is now available.

O herogasm is one of the most famous comic book stories. The Boyswhich haunted many actors when it was produced for the TV series.

the interpreter of Soldier BoyJensen Ackles, revealed to the Entertainment Weekly including that he refused to record some scenes in the episode.

“As a father of three children, son, husband and self-respecting human; I can not do this. I didn’t know what my limit was, but you found it.” – Said ackles for the producer Eric Kripke.

The Boys is available on Prime Video.

Based on the comic books of the same name, the series is the creation of Eric Kripke and follows a CIA superintendent who closely monitors a community of superheroes as their celebrity status has corrupted them and caused them to engage in behavior. reckless acts that compromise the world. Some of the characters are parodies of members of the Justice League.