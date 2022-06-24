The cheap and complete smartwatch

Amazfit sent us the BIP U Pro, a smartwatch with excellent value for money. It has several sensors such as heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitoring, stress, steps. It has native GPS, good battery, system and apps very good and fast to connect. I’ve tested it in cycling and running, I’ve analyzed battery life in constant use. So if you really want to see a full review of this smartwatch by someone who has used the product and not just shown what it has, stay with me. In this review I’ll show you what’s good about it and especially what I didn’t like. I also compare it with a competitor and finally I do a price analysis, showing the value that I consider ideal to pay for the smart watch, watch everything there.

Amazfit BIP U PRO Review

The Amazfit BIP U PRO is part of a line of entry-level watches from the brand. The first BIP became very famous for being an excellent cost benefit, today with an improved version, a large color screen, a lot of functions the BIP U PRO carries this legacy of its predecessor, it is a great cost benefit, I’ll show you why .

Dimensions: 40.9 x 35.5 x 11.4mm

40.9 x 35.5 x 11.4mm Weight: 31g

31g water resistance: 5 ATM

5 ATM Display – type: IPS

IPS Display – size: 1.43

1.43 Display – resolution: 302×320

302×320 Drums: 230 mAh

230 mAh Charger: corded charger

corded charger WiFi: No

No Bluetooth: 5.0

5.0 GPS: A-GPS and GPS

A-GPS and GPS NFC: No

No Sensors: Voice commands, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Heart rate, Magnetic Sensor and SpO2

Amazfit Bip U Pro – See the complete technical sheet here

Strong points

Drums



great battery

One of the strengths of this watch is its battery. The capacity is 230mAh, with a promise to last 9 days, according to Amazfit. In my hands, using more followed with GPS in long activities, it lasted 7 days. The monitoring systems are always on in my tests, so I can say that it is an excellent battery.

Measurements, system and activities



Zepp system is complete

The sleep, stress measurements are pretty cool and work just like the other watches I’ve tested. Amazfit uses the Zepp operating system, one of my favorites. In it, a system for monitoring physical conditions, called PAI, was developed together with a university in Norway. Each activity you do in the week, add up points for the FATHER. Who likes numbers, will like to keep monitoring. If you are starting more intense physical activities, such as running or cycling, it would be nice to use the BIP U PRO.

Alexa anywhere

It has Alexa integrated, if you have Alexa at home, you can send commands through the watch. That is, you have Alexa anywhere. It’s true that she lives disconnected from the app, so for me it was annoying, I had to reconnect the Zepp app to Alexa three times.

Cost benefit

One of, if not the strongest point of this smartwatch is the cost benefit. Currently in the range of R$331, it is one of, if not the most complete smartwatch for the price found.

weak points

Barometer Absence

The absence of the barometer sensor, used to monitor elevation gain and loss, fundamental for those who pedal, is one of its problems. There are things that need to be removed from the project to make it cheap. Now, if you connect Zepp to Strava, then that’s fine, because Strava does this elevation calculation directly in the app through the routes.

60 sport modes

There are a total of 60 sport modes that you can monitor when doing a physical activity. There’s badminton, just to give you an idea. However, a sport that I practice, football does not have. Another one that I consider fundamental would be Tennis, there is also none. However, there is table tennis.

Construction is all plastic



Product construction is plastic

Don’t expect fancy materials on the BIP U PRO. It is low cost, as are the materials that were used in its construction. The straps are made of silicone, a material that feels low quality to the touch, really made to be a more affordable product. Sweat is trapped below the bracelet, which I didn’t like either. Despite all the post-activity I wash the watches I test, this one is really necessary.

competitors

Amazfit Bip U

His first competitor is his brother. The Amazfit Bip U. It is in the range of R$ 270 to R$ 310. It does not have an internal GPS, only for this reason and the small price difference, it is not advisable to buy without a GPS. So the Bip U PRO version is obviously the best choice.

Smartbands?

And the smartbands, isn’t it worth getting a Mi Band 7 from life? Look, it’s the same principle as the Bip U, the price difference isn’t that big, it’s a few more bucks to get a more robust GPS watch.

Worth to buy?



Amazfit Bip U Pro

Amazfit Bip U Pro pros native GPS

battery life

Light

Alexa support

Consistent daily measurements

Very good app and system cons no barometer

All plastic construction

If you are a person who is starting in physical activities and you want a heart rate monitor, very light, with great battery and especially that fits in any pocket, the Bip U Pro will be the best solution at the moment.

How much is the fair value to pay for the product?

I believe that with all the benefits that the watch presents, the appropriate amount to pay for it is below R$ 350. There are other watches with better finishes costing in the range of R$ 450 to R$ 600, maintaining this range of benefits. Therefore, at its current price, it is already a great deal, for me the best smartwatch choice at the moment.

Where to buy?