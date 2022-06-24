The former teacher who earned $1 million and became an investment influencer

23 June 2022 Updated 21 minutes ago

Credit, Personal archive

Many dream of becoming millionaires at a young age, but few succeed.

Sharon Tseung is a former high school chess teacher and marketing expert who reinvented herself as a financial influencer, digital nomad and real estate investor.

“Digital nomad” is a person who does not have a fixed home and uses the internet to work from anywhere.

She made $1 million before her 30th birthday from passive income streams alone (regular earnings without having to dedicate ongoing time and attention) — saving and reinvesting that money.

Now she travels the world and runs her own blogs and tutorials on her YouTube channel to teach people how to do the same.

How did she achieve this, what motivates her, and how has her approach to money since she was a child helped her to grow her savings and achieve financial independence?

In this interview with the radio show Business Daily from the BBC, Sharon Tseung shares her recipe on how to become a young millionaire.

BBC: What makes you special?

Sharon Tseung: I don’t think I’m special. I am privileged and I greatly appreciate the opportunities I have had.

When I graduated from college, I started with a $30,000-a-year job. In 2016, I quit and traveled the world for two years while building passive income.

I started to study how to make money work for you and earn various streams of income. I wanted to have financial independence.

BBC: Does it take a specific mindset, an adult attitude to spend and save?

Tseung: I basically stayed at home for most of my life while my friends went out, had fun and spent a lot of money. I just wanted to save as much as I could.

I was very conscious of how much I spent. I reflected on how long it took me to earn a certain amount of money. When I bought something, it helped me to think about whether the purchase was justified, whether it was worth it or not.

BBC: That’s a very mature way of thinking about saving when you’re only 20. What did your friends think of it?

Tseung: It wasn’t seen as the “coolest” thing, because everyone was having fun. But I didn’t think it was worth moving and moving to another city if it wasn’t necessary. I was lucky my parents really wanted me to stay home.

BBC: Do you feel like you’ve lost something in these years?

Tseung: I always make sure I have a balance when it comes to spending. Life is short, so I’m more interested in experiences than material things.

BBC: You don’t regret not doing it. something when I had 20 years?

Tseung: I feel like it made up for the two years of traveling because I worked hard to save money and stayed at (my parents’) house most of my life. It allowed me to travel and see the world.

BBC: And where do you think the skill you’ve developed to save comes from?

Tseung: My parents taught me that a lot. They really wanted me to be financially smart.

My parents are from China and Hong Kong and my father worked various jobs while funding college and helping his family. Both sacrificed a lot to come to the US and give us opportunities.

And I learned this from them: it doesn’t matter how much you earn, it matters how much you save. I had several jobs as a chess teacher and saved that money.

Credit, Personal archive

BBC: Your parents must have been very proud when you graduated from the University of California and went to work. So you packed your bags to travel and work on side activities. what your parents found this? They tried to convince youThe The give upgo of these plans?

Tseung: They didn’t want me to travel. They were worried that I was going to travel alone. But I did it because I wanted to make sure I was living a life true to myself. Sometimes it’s very easy to get carried away by what people expect or want from you.

BBC: what exactly is aThe digital nomad? What are passive income streams and how exactly do you make money while traveling the world?

Tseung: A digital nomad is someone who can independently work anywhere. This is now very common due to this pandemic, but in the past it was not common for you to be able to do remote work.

Passive income can take some time and effort to generate, but it takes little time to maintain.

When I started, my first passive income stream was creating an online store, selling digital products like Photoshop templates and Microsoft software, as well as things like resumes and mini photo shoots.

In 2015, I was earning around US$50 to US$100 per month (from R$250 to R$500). And I said, ‘This might work.’

In my opinion, every little bit counts, because if something continues to sell every month, it could grow and eventually reach more than $1,000 a month.

I started this business and then I joined Amazon Business. And I kept experimenting with several other different passive income stream options.

After a while, I was earning around $4,000 or $5,000 ($20,000 to $25,000) a month. Then I recorded my processes on blogs to teach people how to do this too.

BBC: You got it to do this while you areandvand on vacation along two years?

Tseung: In fact, I wanted to see if this was something I could do forever. It wasn’t really a vacation. I was trying to create a new lifestyle to support myself with passive income and enjoy my life abroad.

But I came back from my trip because continuing this lifestyle wasn’t so satisfying for me. I needed to spend more time learning skills to create something with more impact.

I think you need to figure out what’s important and make sure you’re doing the things you love and not just chasing money.

I went back and built a brand that teaches about personal finance and how to earn passive income. In these last three months I had an average monthly income of around US$ 33 thousand (more than R$ 160 thousand).

So, as I’ve grown a lot, I just focus on building something that I’m passionate about and makes an impact.

BBC: It’s easy to say that when if have a million…

Tseung: When I got back from the trip, I was far from a million. But I started working full-time earning a six-figure salary while still having these passive income streams.

I started putting all that money into real estate when, in the last couple of years, my personal brand was taking off.

Credit, Personal archive

BBC: When did you hit that million?

Tseung: At the beginning of last year. One day I looked at my net worth spreadsheet and said, ‘Wow, I’ve finally reached this point’.

And it was great. I could never imagine this. When I started, I was far from it, but the value is growing exponentially. As various incomes are created, you save a lot and then reinvest.

BBC: What’s the next point to keep itThe motivated? Are you looking for the next million?

Tseung: I never had the million mark as a goal. I was more interested in cash flow, like having passive income equal to X amount per month. The million ended up happening.

My next goal, instead of focusing on the amount of money, is to do what I love. I will try to improve (my strategy) in real estate. And I will continue to generate content and courses and things that can help people in those areas.

It’s easy to burn yourself out if you’re only focused on making money and not looking for satisfaction.

All I do is spend time with family and friends, have experiences and do things that align with me instead of being stuck with one thing.

I think time is much more important than money. So the income streams I’ve created are based more on the time and freedom they generate.

BBC: And what do your parents think now?

Tseung: I think they are very proud of me because they told me to focus on building something bigger and making an impact. And that’s what I’m doing.

‘This text was originally published at https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/geral-61910795’