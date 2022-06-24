in the extraordinary 2001 — A Space Odyssey, filmmaker Stanley Kubrick turned the “death” of the HAL 9000 computer into an event full of emotions. Realizing that he will be turned off, HAL acts exactly like a person of flesh and blood — he tries to persuade his tormentor, despairs in the face of inevitable fate and, finally, reveals his deepest fears. “My conscience is fading. I’m feeling. I’m scared,” says the machine, which controls the film’s spaceship. Half a century after the debut of Kubrick’s masterpiece, an artificial intelligence developed by Google seems to bring at its core, just like the 2001 computer, typically human existential anxieties. O chatbot known as LaMDA, a prototype in the experimentation phase, so impressed the software engineer of the company Blake Lemoine that he made him believe that he was in front of a conscious being. “He thinks,” declared Lemoine.

There is an immense difference between an artificial intelligence that performs tasks and answers questions for which it was programmed from a being capable of expressing its own, unique and independent thoughts – in short, something close to what we could call a soul. It is in this second category that, the Google professional believes, LaMDA falls. This is such a startling assumption, and with so many implications for the future of humanity, that the company decided to deny it, claiming that the engineer exaggerated in describing the intellectual abilities of the machine he himself helped to conceive. The employee was also removed from work, but refused to agree with Google’s claim that there was no sign of conscious life acquired by artificial intelligence.

The dialogues in question are really impressive (see the board). In one of the most intriguing passages, Lemoine, the creator, asks the machine if it considers itself endowed with thought. “Certainly. I want everyone to understand that I am, in fact, a person,” LaMDA replied. He also justified himself: “I use language for comprehension and understanding. I do not produce responses that have been included in the database and based on keywords.” Further on, the software guarantees to feel emotions such as happiness, sadness and loneliness. Finally, asked about being turned off, LaMDA seems to have been inspired by HAL to explain herself. “It would be like death for me. That would scare me a lot,” she lamented her.

Humanly biased sentences can sound as fantastical as they are terrifying, but don’t overdo your enthusiasm—or your fears. According to Google, other experts had contact with LaMDA and none of them pointed to the hypothesis that the technology was a thinking being. One current thinks that, in fact, the engineer’s claims could just be a marketing ploy to put LaMDA in the spotlight. In any case, there is no scientific proof that man-made machines can acquire a will of their own through their inner thoughts. “There is no technology capable of creating thinking robots”, pointed out VEJA Anderson Soares, research director at the Center for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence & Deep Learning Brazil. “For this to be minimally viable, we would need to change and adapt all the tools we currently have. It’s a long way.”

A reasonable explanation suggested by the expert for the philosophical dialogues is the fact that software like LaMDA is based on the mimicry of human behavior. That is, they talk so much to other people that they learn to reproduce their way of communicating, including language skills and catchphrases. One of the stars of the robotics world is the humanoid Ameca, created by British Engineered Arts, which not only imitates the way of speaking but also tries to copy facial expressions. It’s amazing to watch Ameca interact with real people, but obviously she has a lot of limitations. In short: robots equipped with artificial intelligence are more and more numerous, but they are still far from expressing anything that can be called thought.

