The muse and (true) story that inspired the ‘Irma Vep’ series

The series Irma Vep is quickly gaining an audience that loves cult content. starring Alicia Vikanderthe HBO Max series is a revisitation of the 1996 film of the same name, in turn, a tribute to the French silent film classic, the film Les Vampiresfrom 1915. And it is even more interesting for being able to arouse interest in one of the greatest icons of silent cinema, the French musidora.

fan of the work of Louis Feuilladethe director Olivier Assayas is responsible for revisiting his own film, from 1996, starring Maggie Cheung and retell it as the original, in a series of 8 episodes. For anyone who has worked with original production, the behind-the-scenes novelistic conflicts are so precise it’s pure fun. But let’s go little by little. the plot of Irma Vep 2022 revolves around American star Mira (Alicia Vikander), an actress famous for working in massive films, but who seeks to regain credibility and forget about a recent scandal over her personal life. So she accepted to work on the low-budget production in France, the adaptation Les Vampires.

The 1915 film was an incredible success during World War I, and made lead actress Musidora a fashion icon. In the HBO series Mira – which we can argue is slightly inspired by Kristen Stewart – deals with the chaos of her personal life as well as filming. She is a fan of Musidora, which connects her to the content she is working on.

And who was Musidora? Jeanne Roques was born in Paris in 1889 and adopted the pseudonym “Musidora” to work in the theater. French actress, director, writer, producer and journalist, she contributed to immortalize the archetype of femme fatale that became classic in the early years of cinema. An avid reader, she was the daughter of a composer and a feminist literary critic.

He debuted on stage at age 16, already with the stage name “borrowed” from the novel fortunein Theophile Gautier (former dancers identify that he is the librettist of the ballet Giselle). Musidora quickly became a muse for the Surrealist movement, and performed in comedies and pantomimes. She starred in one of the works of Colette, Claudine to Parisand had an affair with the author’s husband, Henri “Willy” Gauthier-Villarsbefore meeting, befriend and become a collaborator of Colette herself.

Continues after advertising

His film debut was in 1913, in a film produced by the socialist film collective Cinéma du Peuple. Success led to her signing a two-year contract with Gaumont Studios, and between 1914 and 1916, she starred in several comedies and dramas. She went to work at the studio she met and became friends with. Louis Feuillade, author of successful French cinema. The director invited her to star in what became her masterpiece, Les Vampires. In it, the actress gave life to Irma Vep (anagram of vampire in French), a cabaret singer who is part of the secret society Les Vampires. “The Vampires” were a group of delinquents led by the Great Vampire and had Irma Vep as their partner. A journalist and his friend become involved in an attempt to expose and stop the group’s crimes. Just like the HBO Max series, the original was divided into episodes that totaled almost 7 hours in length, so It is considered one of the longest films ever made.. The curiosity is that the plot was inspired by a true story, that of the criminal gang known as the Bonnot Gang, an anarchist group that committed a crime wave in Paris between 1911 and 1912.

compared to Theda Bara, Musidora caused a sensation by appearing dressed from head to toe in a tight black leotard and wearing an executioner’s mask, as well as doing her own stunts, since she was an acrobat too. Her characterization in the role made her the most famous vamp villain of early French cinema. The gestures, the makeup, the different and unforgettable figure collaborated to transform the work into a cult. In fact, it was the actress’s popularity that prevented the film from being banned from theaters, after all, the Police condemned the series for its apparent glorification of crime.

For love, Musidora lived for a while in Spain, where she worked as a screenwriter, director, producer and interpreter of three films. When she returned to France in 1926, she starred in one last feature before abandoning cinema to return to the theater in 1927, the same year she married the doctor Clement Marot. She wrote books, plays, songs, essays and poems, but left the stage in 1952. After World War II, she worked as a cashier at the Cinémathèque Française and only a few customers recognized her. Musidora died in Paris on December 7, 1957. She was 68 years old.

Now, 65 years after his death, the series’ tribute to Alicia Vikander relives his steps and the name of this star is popularized again, as well as his work. As she once explained, “It’s vital to be photogenic from head to toe. After that, you are allowed to display some measure of talent.”, he summarized. Who is legend can have that argument, right?