Thomas, Birgitte, Martha and Coppola missed

Goodbye or see you later?

They barely said goodbye and I already miss the characters I “lived” with for years. So it was with Thomas Shelby, the leader of the terrible “Peaky Blinders”. I was saving the last episode of the last sixth season, but now I’ve seen it and it’s really over. Many good shows have had weak endings, but “Peaky Blinders” gave us a spectacular last season. What an outcome, folks! Oh, did I say it’s over? Well, not only do fans have a hard time saying goodbye to such a charismatic crowd, the producers also want to make the most of the show’s success. It is already set that there will not be a seventh season, but there are talks to release a film in 2023. The story would take place during World War II, with Tommy fighting fascism that began to take hold over the course of the last few episodes. I’m already reserving a seat in the front row of the cinema. In addition, the final plot suggests that a new generation is forming ready to take over the Shelby family’s shady business. One of them is Duke, the illegitimate son of Thomas. He may surrender the call spin off, one series derived from another. See you

*Six seasons available on Netflix.

Bye, bye, Birgitte

This week I also said goodbye to Birgitte Nyborg, who began her political career in 2010 with the premiere of “Borgen”. The Danish series shows the rise of a young woman in politics, until she becomes the first woman to become Prime Minister in Denmark. Now, in season four, Birgitte is no longer the same. The former idealist is more attached to power, breaks her party’s principles with environmental control and, in her lonely personal life, faces menopause. We watched actress Sidse Babet Knusen mature before our eyes. Another important character is journalist Katrine Fonsmark, who was once Birgitte’s publicist. Now, heading a television channel, where she was a reporter, Katrine faces the hardships of someone who has gone to the “other side of the counter”. It’s interesting to see how the two women mirror each other at this stage of their career, even without being more directly linked to each other. How difficult it is to be in charge and keep principles and convictions intact! (In the photo, the cast of the last season).

*Four seasons available on Netflix.

“Without Martha there would be no Watergate”

The phrase is from American President Richard Nixon himself who resigned in 1977 after the Watergate scandal. [gerado pela descoberta de que a presidência mandou grampear o partido rival durante a campanha para reeleição de Nixon]. It is incredible how, until today, Martha Mitchell, an important figure in the unfolding of events, I have remained on the sidelines. Now, she arrives with everything in the miniseries to which I also said goodbye this week. Married to Nixon attorney and government attorney John Mitchell, Martha loved being in the media, with her coiffed hairstyles and permanent smile. Unlike other politicians’ wives, Martha didn’t stay in the shadows and speak her mind. With the discovery of the wiretapping involving a former security guard, the socialite with her sharp tongue became a dangerous figure, to the point of being locked in the house at the behest of her own husband. Martha ended up testifying against Nixon, was abandoned by Mitchell, and died of cancer a short time later. Who plays her in the series is none other than Julia Roberts, alongside an impeccable Sean Penn as the diva’s husband. I ask again how someone like Martha was hidden for so long in the accounts of the biggest scandal in American politics in history? Thankfully, now her participation in the case and her exuberant personality have also come to light in the documentary “The Martha Mitchell Effect”. The expression means the custom of calling women crazy, hysterical and uncontrolled as a way of disavowing their opinions. It was very interesting to see the real Martha in this forty-minute documentary short, after meeting her in the miniseries. (In the photo, Julia Roberts and the real Martha).

*Series and documentary available on Netflix.

Ciao, family

This was definitely a farewell week. I also spent the last episode of the miniseries “The Offer”, the miniseries that tells the backstage of the filming of “The Godfather”. Rookie producer Al Ruddy had to deal not only with the wrath of the Mafia and Frank Sinatra against the story, but a lack of funding to meet Francis Coppola’s demands – such as filming parts of the film in Sicily – and the near bankruptcy of Paramount. After an arduous production battle, “The Godfather” was a mega success and ended up saving the studio from collapse. Al Ruddy did not want to produce the second part. He preferred to invest in “Blow Down” with Burt Reynolds. “The Offer” received some bad reviews, but I thought it was delicious, including the references to movies I’ve watched throughout my life, such as “Love Story” and “Chinatown”.

*Available on the Paramount + channel (Prime or Net)

______________________

New movies streaming

The Wrath of God – Directed by: Sebastián Schindel – Argentina – 2022 – Netflix

Argentinian director Schindel has made good thrillers [O Patrão: Radiografia de um Crime (2014), O Filho Protegido (2019) e Crimes de família (2020) – todos disponíveis na Netflix]. “The Wrath of God” is based on the novel by Guillermo Martínez, “The Slow Death of Luciana B”. The psychological drama has deaths, mystery, revenge, and of course, twists. The plot revolves around the young assistant of a famous writer who sees her family members dying one by one, after an incident with her celebrated boss. Will he be responsible? The story holds your attention, it’s always good to see iconic images of Buenos Aires, such as the El Ateneo bookstore, an important location for the plot, but I would like to see another actor in the role of the mysterious writer. Diego Peretti does both comedy and drama, but I prefer him in humor roles. (See the trailer)

Malmkrog – direction: Cristi Puiu – Romania – 2020 – Mubi

This one is for those who like to know productions of nationalities that are not shown in Brazil and prefer a very specific type of film. The Romanian drama has a slower pace and a lot of text, which will delight fans of Ingmar Bergman, for example. Everything takes place in a single environment, where a landowner, a countess, a military man and a politician meet in a large estate to discuss death, progress, morality and war. adapted from the book Three Conversations by Russian Vladimir Solovyov, the feature is 3h20 long.

Belfast – direction: Kenneth Branagh – United Kingdom – 2021 – Telecine

Unfortunately the film is not yet released on the on demand, but can be rented on the Net. It’s worth it for those who like delicate stories like this one based on the director’s own childhood, actor Kenneth Branagh. “Belfast” was nominated for an Oscar in several categories, including best picture.

Based on Branagh’s childhood, the plot centers on the life of a working-class Protestant family in Northern Ireland from the perspective of their nine-year-old son, Buddy, during the tumultuous 1960s. Buddy traverses the landscape of working class struggles. , amid cultural changes and extreme violence. The boy dreams of a better future, while “traveling” with the wonderful stories told by his grandmother, in this case, the great Judie Dench.

Provisional measure – direction: Lázaro Ramos – 2022 – Brazil – Telecine

June 19th marks the Brazilian Cinema Day. It has never been easy to produce films in Brazil, but now the national culture faces new and tough challenges. All artistic production became more difficult. Lázaro Ramos, known for his talent as an actor, managed to direct this dystopia, based on the play “Namibia, no!”, which he also directed at the theater.

The plot takes place in a dystopian future (a theme little explored in our cinema), when the Brazilian government decrees a provisional measure providing for reparation for the slave-holding past. In response, the National Congress approves a measure obliging black citizens to migrate to Africa, with the intention of returning to the origins of their ancestors. The couple played by Thais Araújo, wife of the director, and Alfred Enoch, will suffer the pain of having to separate. Seu Jorge, who in addition to being a singer has been doing a lot of movies, plays the cousin who lives with them. The presence of Enoch in the cast gives an indication that the film intends to have an international career, as the actor – the son of a Brazilian mother – is known for his role as the wizard Dino Thomas in the “Harry Potter” saga.

In its homeland, “Medida Provisória” is already the highest-grossing Brazilian film of 2022, thanks to great publicity. Amen!

______________________

THE END