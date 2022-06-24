Thor 4 | Natalie Portman trained for 10 months, with boxing, weights and more

Natalie Portman needed 10 months of hard training to show off the muscular look of Thor: Love and Thunder. Who told the details Naomi Pendergasttrainer hired by Marvel for the actress, in an interview with Variety.

“We started five months before filming, and continued training during the production process to maintain her muscles. The total time we trained was around 10 months.“, she commented.

Pendergast revealed that the preparation process started with exercises to strengthen Portman’s body mass and joints, then build up the abdominal and arm muscles we see on screen. The workout sessions lasted from 1h30 to 2h a day.

“We worked on her body three times a week, with arm, back, chest exercises, as well as boxing and running sessions. The other two days of the week were dedicated to fracture prevention, which included Pilates exercises, stretching, massage and balance“, he added.

The trainer also said that Portman already had a well-balanced and healthy diet, so it was not necessary to change her routine. The only detail was that, as the star is vegan, Pendergast had to prescribe protein supplements for her.

In his new movie, Thor must go through a midlife crisis in his 1500+ years. On his journey of self-discovery, he will meet other gods, he will meet his lover and also a new extremely lethal adversary: ​​Gorr, the Canicer of the Gods.

The film also stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt and Jaimie Alexander. Thor: Love and Thunder opens in cinemas in July 7.

