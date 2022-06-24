‘Thor – Love and Thunder’: see the looks of Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and more famous at the premiere | fashion & beauty

The red carpet in Los Angeles, United States, welcomed the cast of the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” for the premiere of the work on Thursday night, 23/6. Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Tessa Thompson and most famous paraded super elegant looks at the event that brought together actors, directors, guests and film critics to watch the feature for the first time. The film opens in theaters on July 7.
In the sequel to the Marvel movie, Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, will have a new villain Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, played by Christian Bale. In the story, the protagonist will go through a midlife crisis in his more than 1500 years and will make his journey of self-knowledge, meet other gods, will meet his lover, Jane Foster, role of Natlaie Portman.
See the costumes from the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Hemsworth — Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Natalie Portman, Jane Foster
Natalie Portman at the Premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder — Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Tessa Thompson, the Valkyrie
Tessa Thompson — Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Jaimie Alexander, the Lady Sif
Jaimie Alexander — Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Chris Pratt, Peter Quill
Chris Pratt — Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Christian Bale and wife Sibi Blazic — Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Taika Waititi — Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images