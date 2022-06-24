Today’s Afternoon Session of Globo shows The Golden Compass

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Today’s Afternoon Session by Globo shows the fantasy and adventure feature film A Bússola de Ouro. The transmission of the film starts at 3:30 pm on the Rio de Janeiro station, right after the Brazilian national team’s international friendly against Denmark. In short, director Chris Weitz’s 113-minute title is also a fixture in the HBO Max catalogue. In addition, the film, whose original title is The Golden Compass, stars actress Dakota Blue Richards.

The Golden Compass Cast

In addition to the protagonist, the cast of The Golden Compass also includes Nicole Kidman; Daniel Craig; Sam Elliott; Eva Green; Ian McKellen; Freddie Highmore; Tom Courtenay; Jim Carter; Derek Jacobi; Christopher Lee; Ben Walker; Charlie Rowe; Steven Loton; Kristin Scott Thomas; Jason Watkins; Jack Shepherd; Mark Mottram; Simon McBurney; Clare Higgins; Ian McShane; Edward de Souza; Kathy Bates; Hattie Morahan; Sam Hoare and Paul Antony-Barber. In addition, the screenplay is named after Philip Pullman.

The Golden Compass Synopsis

The plot of The Golden Compass follows the protagonist’s character, Lyra Belacqua. In short, she is an orphan raised at Oxford University. Furthermore, in the world in which she lives, everyone has a “daemon”, that is, a manifestation of her own soul in animal form.

Lyra leads a peaceful life with her daemon Pantalaimon, that is until they both discover the existence of a mysterious substance called “dust”. In short, the dust has a strange effect on children, which convinces religious authorities that it represents evil. Thus, Lyra sets out to find an answer by following the mysterious Lord Asriel, her protector.

Finally, she discovers that several children are disappearing in London, including Roger, her best friend. Plus, with the help of an instrument that looks like a golden compass, she sets out on a journey that could change the world forever.

review

Regarding the reception by the specialized critics, the film The Golden Compass performed poorly. In summary, the approval reached only 42% of the 198 critics who evaluated it. In addition, the average grade given by the category closed at 5.6 out of 10 possible stars.

Finally, among the public, approval grew, reaching 51% of the more than 250,000 anonymous people who gave their opinion. In addition, the average rating these viewers gave closed at 3.2 out of 5 possible stars. The data are from the North American website Rotten Tomatoes.

Anyway, did you like the article? Then follow us on Google News. In addition, we invite you to follow us on social networks. twitterInstagram and Facebook to stay on top of everything that goes on in the world of series and movies.