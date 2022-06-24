Transporters paralyze highways in Argentina

Cargo transporters in Argentina started an indefinite strike on Wednesday, the 22nd, and blocked some highways in the country. The mobilization covers the authorities’ response to the diesel shortage and calls for an increase in freight rates.

The strike is led by two of the sector’s unions, amid international shortages of this and other fuels and their rising prices due to the war in Russia and Ukraine.

Long lines of trucks were parked alongside and even blocking highways in the provinces of Buenos Aires, Neuquén, Rio Negro, La Pampa, Santa Fe, Córdoba, Tucumán, Chaco, Corrientes, Misiones and Formosa.

Previously, a group of transporters had stopped vehicular traffic on one of the main access roads to the Argentine capital, but they finally released the passage by order of the Ministry of Security.

Demand for diesel has increased in recent months in Argentina, on the back of increased activity in sectors such as transport and mining in a context of economic recovery.

However, it is not profitable for oil companies to import diesel because they cannot sell it at the purchase price, as the government prevents all its value from being passed on to the market in the current inflationary context.

In Argentina, cargo transport is practically monopolized by trucks. Although the government called the strikers to a meeting on Wednesday afternoon, negotiations did not prosper.