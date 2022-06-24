Ukrainian forces will leave Severodonetsk, current focus of war | Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian forces must leave Severodonetsk, a local official announced on Friday. The announcement represents a major step forward for Russian troops in their goal of conquering the Donbass region.

The capture of Severodonetsk, in the Donbass, the area of ​​eastern Ukraine with pro-Russian separatist movements, has become a crucial objective for Moscow.

The strategic city was the scene of extremely violent fighting in the streets for weeks, in which the Ukrainians tried to overcome the war disadvantage with strong resistance.

The news came just hours after the European Union (EU) strongly supported Ukraine, with the granting of candidate country status, although the process could take years before Kiev joins the bloc.

But this Friday (24), Sergei Gaiday, governor of the Luhansk region, where the industrial city is located, announced that the troops must abandon the locality.

“Ukrainian Armed Forces will have to withdraw from Severodonetsk. They have been ordered to do so,” he said on Telegram. Standing in positions that have been bombed incessantly for months makes no sense,” he added.

The city was “almost turned to rubble. All critical infrastructure was destroyed: 90% of the city was damaged, 80% of the houses will have to be demolished”, said the governor.

The conquest of Severodonetsk would allow the Russians to advance on the nearby city of Lysychansk, consolidating control of the Lugansk region and making it possible to advance the offensive through the Donbass mining basin, which since 2014 has been partially under the control of pro-Moscow separatists.

2 of 4 Mortar explodes on the side of the main road leading to the city of Lysychansk, in eastern Ukraine, on May 26, 2022. — Photo: Aris Messinis/AFP A mortar explodes on the side of the main road leading to the city of Lysychansk, in eastern Ukraine, on May 26, 2022. — Photo: Aris Messinis/AFP

Gaiday reported that the Russians are now advancing towards Lysychansk, which is also under intense siege by Moscow troops, who bombard the city relentlessly. The situation for those remaining in Lysychansk looks grim.

Liliya Nesterenko told the news agency France Presse that her house has no gas, water and electricity. She and her mother cook over an open fire.

A representative of the pro-Russian separatists called Ukrainian resistance “useless”.

“I believe that at the rate our soldiers are proceeding, very soon the entire territory of the Luhansk People’s Republic will be liberated,” Lieutenant Colonel Andrei Marochko, a spokesman for the pro-Russian militias, told AFP via video call.

3 of 4 Russian troops circulating in the Luhansk region — Photo: Alexander Ermochenko/REUTERS Russian troops circulating in the Luhansk region — Photo: Alexander Ermochenko/REUTERS

Marochko reported on Telegram that the towns around Zolote and Hirske, south of Severodonetsk, are under Russian or Moscow-linked militia control.

The Russian Defense Ministry has indicated that nearly 2,000 people are “completely blocked” near Zolote and Hirske, and that half of Zolote is under Russian control.

Missiles against university

In recent days, Russia has also intensified its offensive against the city of Kharkiv, in northern Ukraine.

An AFP team heard strong explosions in the center of the city on Thursday night (23) and during the morning found that the Polytechnic Institute was hit by missiles.

In southern Ukraine, in the Russian-controlled city of Kherson, a Moscow-appointed official was killed in a bombing with explosives placed in his car, according to Russian news agencies.

The Russian-appointed governor of the Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, confirmed the victim’s identity to the RIA Novosti news agency. “Yes, one of my employees died. Dmitri Savlushenko, he was Secretary for Youth and Sports.”

Ukraine insists on requests for more weapons and on Thursday the US government announced new military aid to Kiev of 450 million dollars.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked US counterpart Joe Biden on Twitter for the decision.

“This support is now more important than ever,” he said.

Historic EU decision

4 of 4 Flags of Ukraine and the European Union appear in Kiev. — Photo: REUTERS TV Ukrainian and European Union flags are hoisted in Kiev. — Photo: REUTERS TV

At the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, the leaders of the 27 countries agreed to grant candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, another former Soviet republic with part of its territory controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

Zelensky thanked him for the support, which he called a “unique and historic moment” in relations between his country and the EU.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the decision sent “a very strong signal” to Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov played down the importance of the decision and said it was an “internal European matter”..