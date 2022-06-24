Unlimited debuts today on Prime Video

No Boundaries, a Prime Video series, tells the story of the first trip around the world, coinciding with the celebration of the expedition’s fifth centenary. The super-production directed by Simon West (Tomb Raider) shows the epic story of a group of sailors on a journey into the unknown, in a series full of action and adventure over six 40-minute episodes shot between Spain and the Dominican Republic.

The cast also includes Gonçalo Diniz (Duarte Barbosa), Sergio Peris-Mencheta (Captain Cartagena), Adrián Lastra (Captain Mendoza), Carlos Cuevas (Martino), Pepón Nieto (Father Bartolomé), Raúl Tejón (Gómez de Espinosa), Manuel Morón (Cardenal Fonseca) and Bárbara Goenaga (Beatriz).

Led by the Portuguese Fernão de Magalhães, 239 sailors left Seville on August 10, 1519. Three years later, only 18 hungry and weakened sailors returned on the only ship that survived the voyage, led by the Spanish sailor Juan Sebastián Elcano. They traveled 14,460 leagues, always from west to east, completing the first trip around the world, an almost impossible mission that aimed to find a new route to the “island of spices”, which ended up changing the history of Humanity by demonstrating that the Earth is round.

A feat that forever transformed commerce, the economy, astrology and knowledge of the planet, and which is considered one of the greatest achievements in history.

Unlimited is now on Prime Video

The shooting of this ambitious series took place in the Basque Country and Navarra, in locations such as Azkoitia, Azkorri, Lazkao, Olite and in the Cathedral of Pamplona, ​​as well as in Seville, Huelva and Madrid, before moving to the Dominican Republic.

If you want, you can watch the trailer for the series here.

Have you already left a like on our Facebook page? Get all the information first hand. Also follow us on Google News, just select us from your favorites by clicking on the star.