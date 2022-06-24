Until Death, with Megan Fox, premieres today on television in Portugal

A woman is left handcuffed to her late husband as part of a sick revenge plan. Unable to free herself and trapped in an isolated house, she will still have to face two assassins who arrive to finish her off. With a fierce and courageous interpretation of Megan Fox, Until death premieres today, June 24th, Friday, at 9:30 pm, exclusively on TVCine Top.

Emma feels trapped in a dying marriage. As a surprise for their 10th wedding anniversary, her husband takes her to a secluded house by a lake, where he has prepared a romantic evening. But before she has time to ask questions, Mark raises his gun and… shoots himself in the head. Emma is in shock. Covered in her husband’s blood, her head doesn’t stop as she tries to figure out what happened and how to get out of that situation.

Emma finds herself stranded in the lake house, in the middle of nowhere, in the middle of winter, with no clothes to change, no phone to call for help, no car that works, no sharp objects to free herself from her body and her handcuffs. . But this is just the beginning of Mark’s twisted plan.

Until Death at 9:30 pm on TVCine Top

Megan Fox dominates the screen in a critically lauded thriller that also stars Eoin Macken, Aml Ameen and Callan Mulvey, and marks the directorial debut of SK Dale. A story about abuse, survival and the boundless strength of one woman.

If you want, you can watch the trailer for Until Death here.

Have you already left a like on our Facebook page? Get all the information first hand. Also follow us on Google News, just select us from your favorites by clicking on the star.