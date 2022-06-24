US Supreme Court Overturns Decision Granting Right to Abortion | World

The Supreme Court of the United States decided this Friday (24) to overturn the constitutional right that guaranteed legal abortion in the country.
By six votes to three, the judges overturned the so-called Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1970s Supreme Court decision that established the right to abortion in the United States.
Pro-abortion protesters faced opponents in protests in front of the US Supreme Court this weekend (Photo: Getty Images/BBC)
The decision, already advanced by a draft leaked in May, represents a victory for the Republican party and the conservative and religious wings of the country, which wanted to ban the legal termination of pregnancy.
The understanding of the new and historic decision of the Court was that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided since the US Constitution makes no specific mention of abortion.
When the decision in favor of abortion was made in 1973, the judges understood that the right to respect for private life guaranteed by the Constitution applied to abortion.
The new Supreme Court ruling, however, does not mean that abortion is automatically banned in the United States, although it should make terminating a pregnancy illegal in nearly half of the states in the country.
With the overthrow of Roe against Wade, the United States returns to the pre-1973 situation, when each state was free to prohibit or authorize abortion.
Among 26 conservative states, most in the center and south of the country, such as Wyoming, Tennessee and South Carolina are ready to ban the practice altogether. But several more Democratic states, including California, New Mexico and Michigan, quickly announced plans to guarantee abortion rights by law.
This means that women who want to terminate a pregnancy in states where the practice is prohibited will have to travel sometimes long distances until they reach a place where it is allowed.