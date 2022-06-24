US Supreme Court strikes down NY law, extends right to carry a gun

The decision comes amid an increase in gun violence and as the Senate discusses ways to restrict access to such weapons.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

U.S. firearms manufacturers have produced more than 139 million guns for the commercial market in the two decades since 2000, including 11.3 million in 2020 alone, according to a government report.



The Supreme Court of United States overturned this Thursday, 23, the law of New York of 1913 that required a person to prove a legitimate need for self-defense in order to receive permission to carry weapons in public and will prevent states from restricting people’s right to own weapons. The decision was won by six in favor against three oppositions. The president Joe Biden he said he was “deeply disappointed” with the decision, which “contradicts both common sense and the Constitution,” he said. This change comes at a time when the country is experiencing an epidemic of firearm crimes and the Senate is debating ways to restrict access to guns and as senators have launched a bipartisan bill to limit access to firearms.

“Today’s decision is a decisive victory for good men and women across America and is the result of a decades-long struggle led by the NRA,” said lobbyist executive vice president Wayne LaPierre in a statement. communicated. Despite growing calls to limit firearms after two new massacres that shook the country in May, the high court sided with those who argue that the second amendment to the Constitution guarantees the right to own and bear arms since 1788. This is the first Supreme Court decision in a decade to talk about the Second Amendment – ​​which guarantees self-defense. “The right to self-defense and to defend one’s family and loved ones must not be restricted to the home,” said LaPierre.