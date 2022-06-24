Vaccines prevented nearly 20 million deaths in 2021, study says

Covid-19 vaccines averted 19.8 million deaths from 31.4 million potential victims in the first year after their introduction in December 2021, according to a study released on Friday.

The study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases is based on data from 185 countries and territories collected from December 8, 2020 to December 8, 2021.

It is the first study to attempt to assess deaths directly or indirectly avoided after the start of the immunization campaign against covid-19.

Their findings indicate that the vaccines prevented 19.8 million deaths out of a total of 31.4 million that would have been recorded had they not been available, representing a reduction of 63%.

For this, the study uses the official numbers of deaths from covid, but also the excess mortality recorded in each country or an estimate when official data are not available.

Excess mortality corresponds to the difference between the number of people who died, regardless of the cause of death, and the number of deaths expected in that period.

The data were compared with an alternative hypothetical scenario in which vaccines would not have been administered.

The model took into account the differences in the vaccination rate between countries, as well as the different efficacies of each one of them.

China was not included in the study because, due to its large population and stringent sanitary measures, it would have skewed the results, officials said.

The study notes that the majority of deaths averted occurred in high- and middle-income countries (12.2 million out of 19.8 million), reflecting inequalities in access to vaccination worldwide.

Nearly 600,000 deaths could have been avoided if the World Health Organization’s target of vaccinating 40% of each country’s population by the end of 2021 had been achieved, the study added.

“Millions of lives would likely have been saved by making vaccines available to people around the world,” said study leader Oliver Watson of Imperial College London.

“We could have done more,” he added.

Covid-19 has officially claimed the lives of 6.3 million people worldwide, according to the WHO. However, the real number, counting direct and indirect victims, could be 15 million, he acknowledged last month.

These statistics are highly politically sensitive as they reflect how authorities have managed this health crisis.