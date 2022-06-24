Vasco takes Flamengo to court to be able to play at Maracanã | vasco

Vasco filed a lawsuit this Friday to be able to play against Sport at Maracanã on July 3, in a game valid for the 16th round of Série B of the Brasileirão. The club filed a preliminary injunction to overturn the consortium’s veto, which prohibited the match from being held in the stadium.

Vasco’s lawsuit, distributed to the 51st Civil Court, is against Flamengo, grantee of the Maracanã consortium – Fluminense is the consenting party. The information about the club’s entry into court was first published by journalist Lauro Jardim.

In the action, Vasco argues that the last games in São Januário had their tickets sold out overnight, that the duel against Sport (currently 5th place) is of great appeal and that the ban violates the isonomy provided for in the contract of stadium concession, as you can see in this excerpt:

“It turns out that, as can be seen from the unjustified refusal to make the Maracanã stadium available for the match between Clube de Regatas Vasco da Gama and Sport Clube Recife, there was a clear violation of both the terms of the commercial proposal and the terms of permission to use the Complex itself.

[…] Again, to make it clear: Flamengo is not the owner of Maracanã, but a mere permissionaire whose conduct is limited by the terms of the contract, which expressly provides for equality between the clubs, the only restriction being the availability of the intended date. Nothing but”.

Finally, Vasco asks that the match against Sport have the “same commercial conditions practiced in the Fluminense games”

Vasco had asked last week to send the game against Sport at Maracanã, but the consortium vetoed it with the justification that it needs to preserve the lawn, since Fluminense plays the day before. The Cruz-Maltino club sees the denial as retaliation for all the problems the club faced with the concessionaire before the game against Cruzeiro, on 12 June.

At the time, Vasco was taken by surprise with the price charged by the consortium (R$ 250 thousand for rent + R$ 130 thousand for operating expenses).

This time, the stadium administrator, in the refusal, claimed that there was already a schedule of games at Maracanã in July, which provides for at least eight matches, reaching 10, depending on the performance of Flamengo and Fluminense in the Copa do Brasil. Vasco disputes the argument, saying that, even if rivals advance in the competition, the maximum number of games in the month would be nine.

