Vasco’s organized fans sign the Code of Ethical Conduct and manifesto in the month of LGBTQIAP+ pride | vasco

In the month of LGBTQIAP+* pride, Vasco’s organized supporters signed a code of conduct and ethics prepared by the club’s Legal and Integrity departments. In the document, the groups pledged to adopt practices of transparency and promote the fight against violence, harassment and discrimination in stadiums, which also happens through prejudiced cries.

In addition, a banner with the phrase “Respect, Equality and Diversity”, symbol of the fans’ campaign, will be extended this Friday, against the Worker, in the stands, which will also have rainbow flags. The measures were adopted in celebration of the LGBTQIAP+ Pride Day, which takes place on June 28.

– Vasco has always been a pioneer in the fight against inequality and prejudice. We opened football to blacks, the poor and workers at the beginning of the last century and today we are engaged in the causes of the 21st century, such as the fight against homophobia and transphobia. Once again, the São Januário stadium will be the stage of a historic moment of transformation of football, honoring the ideals that motivated its construction – said president Jorge Salgado to the club’s website.

Vitor Roma, vice president of marketing at Vasco, also celebrated the action:

– It was another idea that started in our management, showing that we are always one step ahead. The issue of respect, inclusion, is the motto of this campaign, but it comes from a more encompassing business, which is Vasco fighting for the right causes. This manifesto does not end today. Vasco will lead Brazilian football in any fight for a better society. It is part of our creation, which is why Vasco has existed since its foundation.

Read the entire document:

Manifesto of the Supporters of the Vasco of the Range

Rio de Janeiro, June 24, 2022

O Vasco da Gama is a club with a soul. The walls of São Januário would be nothing if there wasn’t a pulsating spirit that permeates them. It is this soul that allows the Vasco not stop with history and move on, with the necessary guidelines for each moment. And it is precisely this restless, contesting and generous soul that has fallen in love with its millions of fans from north to south of Brazil.

O Vasco da Gama had the courage to face the racism and elitism that marked football at the beginning of the last century. But, in addition to courage, it moves the Vasco the certainty that the task is never complete. There is always more to do, more to advance, more to fight. the soul of Vasco It is combative by nature.

At the beginning of the 21st century, the Vasco da Gama recognizes that other issues are added to that of racism. The fight against homophobia and transphobia, still so incipient in our society, is one of the causes that have remained invisible for too long and that the Vasco da Gama proudly embraces since the launch of the manifesto against homophobia and transphobia, in 2021. The call made by the Vasco at that time it was due to a greater engagement of Vasco residents and society in general around a theme that cannot be avoided, as it has been for so long.

And for that, the Vasco mobilizes as an institution – the Vasco as a whole. It is useless for isolated people to engage in a noble cause. People are passengers, but not the institution. And nothing is more representative of a mass club like the Vasco than its fans – and they are the ones who show themselves imbued with the commitment to act in the name of what is right.

The crowd understands the leadership role of the Vasco in the course of the history of Brazil and of world football, and embraces the cause. In this LGBTQIA+ Pride Month, the club presented its organized supporters with a Manual of Ethical Conduct, which determines the rejection of any discriminatory manifestation, including the demonstration of gender and sexual orientation prejudice.

The organized groups of Vasco joined without hesitation, showing once again that an institution is not just made up of walls and documents. An institution is built with people willing to rethink their positions and thus contribute to our growth as a society.

O Vasco it is the community that accompanies it. And this community does what’s right and not just what’s easy. The fight against homophobia and transphobia cannot pass by our club and those who follow it. If football is a vector of change in society, the fans of the Vasco decides to position itself, once again, in favor of respect, equality and diversity. And he calls on all Brazilian football fans to do the same.

* Acronym for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual, Pansexual and other orientations and identities.