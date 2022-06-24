Venice Film Festival 2022: Date, list of nominees and what we already know about the award – Vogue

+



Chloé Zhao, Zendaya and Zoe Saldana on the red carpet at the 2021 Venice Film Festival (Photo: Getty Images)

O Venice Film Festival it will happen in a few months, but moviegoers are already looking forward to the awards. Recognized as the oldest film festival in the world, the event will be held at Venice’s Lido and will bring together established artists and young stars on its red carpet – all of which are highly anticipated by the public. The festival aims to promote international cinema as art, entertainment and industry and in addition to the awards, it also features retrospectives and tributes.

In the list of potential nominees and honorees already disclosed, women of various generations who shine on screens around the world stand out, in addition to productions from countries, which traditionally do not appear in film awards. Check out all of this and more of everything we know so far about the 2022 Venice Film Festival below!

SEE MORE

When does the 2022 Venice Film Festival take place?

The Festival takes place this year between August 31 and September 10. The event reaches its 79th edition, is organized by the Venice Biennale and directed by Italian film critic Alberto Barbera.

Who will receive the honorary Golden Lion?

Two great names in world cinema will be honored with the award honorary golden lion. One of them is the American film director Paul Schraderdirector of American Gigolo and Corrupted Faithand screenwriter of classics such as Taxi Driver and indomitable bull. The award is recognition for his contributions to cinema. “I am deeply honored, Venice is the lion of my heart,” reacted the 75-year-old director, the festival said in a press release.

Catherine Deneuve (Photo: Corbis via Getty Images)

French movie star Catherine Deneuve will also receive an honorary Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. “It is a joy to receive this prestigious award at the Venice Film Festival, which I have loved and known for a long time, since I participated with the film Belle de jourby Luis Buñuel, awarded the Golden Lion,” said the 78-year-old actress, according to the festival’s press release.

For the director of the show, the festival wants to pay tribute to the “eternal diva, a true icon of the big screens (…) among the greatest interpreters in the history of cinema”, he wrote.

Award-winning, Catherine starred in classic film productions such as Indochina, The Afternoon Beauty and The Last Subway.

Which films are in the running for the 2022 Venice Film Festival?

The official list of films nominated for the festival’s awards should only be released at the end of July, but there are already talks about some bets for all categories and also for the Golden Lion, Venice’s top prize.

Leading the list is probably Netflix with the Mexican comedy by Alejandro González Iñárritu, Bardand white noise, by Noah Baumbach, starring Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver. The story of Syrian refugees by Sally El Hosaini in The Swimmersand The Wonderby Sebastian Lelio, with Florence Pugh, should also be on the list.

pugh also star Don’t Worry Darlingby Olivia Wilde with Harry Styles for Warner Bros., which can be awarded in Venice and is expected to debut in the United States and several major international markets in late September.

Florence Pugh (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The list of American productions may also include Tarfrom Focus Features, starring Cate Blanchett as a brilliant songwriter in Todd Field’s first film since little children, 16 years ago. Sarah Polley, Canadian actress-turned-director, signs women talking, and will likely be among the nominees. Tilda Swinton, star of a trio of films that have award-winning potential. Are they: The Eternal Daughterby Joanna Hogg, Pinocchioby Guillermo del Toro, and asteroid cityby Wes Anderson.

KNOW MORE

Among the bets are L’immensitàset in the 1970s and starring Penelope Cruz, the romantic drama by Jafar Panahi, No Bearsand Luca Guadagnino with Bones And Allwith Timothee Chalamet, to which Amazon-owned MGM holds most rights.

Sony Pictures Classics can also enter the list of competitors with The Son, by Florian Zeller, starring Hugh Jackman, Anthony Hopkins and Vanessa Kirby. Former Golden Lion winner Darren Aronofsky with The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser, is a strong contender. Martin McDonagh, who is finishing The Banshees Of Inisherinstarring Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan, is also listed.

What are foreign bets?

The most talked about foreign titles include the drama by Macedonian director Teona Strugar Mitevska, The Happiest Man In The Worldthe fiction film by French director Alice Diop, Saint Omerand She Saidby Maria Schrader, which is the story of The New York Times investigation that brought down Harvey Weinstein.

from South Korea, Smuggleby Ryoo Seung-wan, in the 1970s is a potential production after The City Of Violence was shown in the midnight section of Venice in 2006.

Among the Ukrainians is Philip Sotnychenko with Lapalissade and rock, and Paper and grenade, by Iryna Tsilyk, who were on the Ukraine In Focus program at Cannes Marché. From the Nordic region, the Finnish ecological thriller Memory Of Waterfrom Saara Saarela, and the opponent, by Milad Alami.

Who stood out at the Venice Film Festival in 2021?

Penelope Cruz at the Venice Film Festival (Photo: Getty Images)

The female presence was strong among last year’s winners. In 2021, who took the Golden Lion for best film was Happening, directed by Audrey Diwan. The French film takes place in the 1960s and deals with illegal abortion and the absence of women’s rights with their own bodies. The work is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Annie Ernaux and tells the story of a brilliant French university student in the early 1960s, who sees her emancipation threatened when she becomes pregnant. With no legal options available, she looks for a way to illegally abort.

The Silver Lion award for best director went to Jane Campion, for the Netflix film The Power of Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst. Among the highlights were also Maggie Gyllenhaal as the winner of the best screenplay category for the lost daughterstarring Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson, and Penelope Cruz, who was recognized as best actress for her work in Parallel Mothers.