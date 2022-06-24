Video! Poze do Rodo distributes cell phones to young people who work on traffic signals | celebrities



MC Poze do Rodo distributes cell phones to young people who work at traffic lights in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio – Reproduction Internet

Rio – MC Poze do Rodo made the kids happy who were working on a traffic light in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, this Thursday. Accompanied by a friend, the funk singer stopped his car at the traffic lights and started handing out cell phone devices.

“I’m going there now to deliver the cell phones to the ‘minor'”, said the funkeiro. “Come, come quickly,” he said to the young people as he rolled down his car window to donate the devices. A crowd soon began to form. “Thanks a lot, Poze. There’s a lot of people coming, Poze,” said one boy.

The funkeiro also posted in Stories the thanks he received from the “minor” after the delivery of the devices. Poze do Rodo is known for hits such as “To Voando Alto” (feat. Gabriel do Borel), “Puxando Lança no Barco Cheio de Piranha” (feat. Kevin o Chris and DJ Alex da Baixada) and “Me Sinto Abençoado” (feat. Filipe Ret, Mainstreet and Ajaxx). The rapper has over 6 million followers on Instagram.