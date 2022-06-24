WatchOS vs Wear OS Comparison | Which wearable system is more complete?

As with cell phones, Apple and Google virtually dominate the market for wearable operating systems. But it’s hard to understand the differences between watchOS and Wear OS well. To help, Canaltech brings a comparison between the systems present in Apple watches and those of some Google partners.

What does it change visually, which features are only present in one of them? In addition, there is also a usability summary. See what the differences between watchOS and Wear OS are before choosing which operating system you prefer on your watch. From there, it becomes easier to choose a model.

Visual

Both watchOS and Wear OS offer a good range of watch faces, also called watch faces. And many are free, with some of them even pre-installed. For the extras, there is a difference: in the Google system, it is possible to download third-party viewers.

To do this, just go to the Play Store, where there is a wide variety of watch faces to download. Some are paid, but most are free. And many of them are customizable, with the possibility to display temperature, heart rate, steps and the like.

watchOS bets on card design to help the user distinguish interface elements (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

On watchOS, you’re limited to Apple’s options, or you need to find friends or people on the internet who can share their own creations directly from the watch. There are also customizable dials in the Apple system.

If you like to switch between different watch faces during the day it is easily possible on both watchOS and Wear OS. You can choose between a display for working hours, another for exercising and one more for resting time at the end of the day.

Visually, both have a card-based interface. However, watchOS is a little more subtle, and overall it feels like a small phone.

Usability and practicality

Wearing a watch with watchOS or Wear OS is no big mystery. They are usually just two buttons, and with the option of a rotating crown in more advanced models. In addition, the screen is touch sensitive and allows for simplified interaction with items on the display.

Speaking of the digital crown, you have it on one of the buttons on your Apple Watch. Simply rotate to move the content up or down on the screen. In Wear OS, some models have the crown around the display, with the same function of moving up or down menus and texts.

Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the biggest representatives of Wear OS right now (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

Despite the card-based interface, as mentioned above, Wear OS makes this more evident. Each application is a kind of circular block, even to take advantage of the screen format, usually a circle.

On watchOS, the screen is square, and you don’t notice blocks as much when moving between apps. In addition, there is a dock with recently used applications, just like you see on cell phones. To access it, simply swipe up from the bottom edge on the home dial.

Both systems also offer the possibility to use voice assistants. In watchOS, Siri plays this role. On Wear OS, it’s Google Assistant. However, there are watches that are not supported, such as the Galaxy Watch 4, which has Bixby in place.

Resources and apps

Both systems support several applications, both native and installable by each company’s store. YouTube Music and Spotify are examples, which allow you to listen to music while walking or jogging on the street, for example.

There is also support on both systems for Google Maps, Calm and Adidas Running, among many other apps with different functions. Natively, you have Apple Fitness on watchOS, with subscription service option to be your personal trainer. Wear OS has Google Fit.

watchOS has intuitive quick settings menu (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

An interesting feature of the Gigante das Buscas app is the possibility of connecting it to other trackers. You can monitor your activities and send the data to other services such as Strava, MyFitnessPal and others.

In addition, Google Fit tracks heart rate, calories burned and steps. These features are also present on the Apple Watch natively. But the Google app also offers breathing and relaxation exercises, as well as timing physical activities.

Of course, watchOS can also track your workouts. Among them are: running, walking and cycling. For real-time monitoring, you may need to manually start the app.

Additionally, both Apple watches and the Galaxy Watch with Wear OS have GPS and heart rate and ECG sensors. They can also, depending on the model, monitor the level of oxygen in the blood.

Another interesting feature is the possibility of using the watch as a digital wallet. On watchOS this is thanks to Apple Pay and Wallet, while on Wear OS it’s a Google Pay job. In the case of the Galaxy Watch 4, you have Samsung Pay built in, but you can also use Google’s solution.

connectivity

There is one important difference to mention between watchOS and all other wearable operating systems: compatibility. The Apple system only allows pairing with iPhone, and the Apple watch needs a company cell phone to be configured.

Another important issue about watchOS is that since version 8 it requires your iPhone to be up to date. If you don’t have iOS 15 or higher, your Apple Watch won’t pair with your phone.

Wear OS works with almost any phone, as long as it’s not too outdated or doesn’t run the Android Go version (and has Google Play Store installed). You can use clocks with the Google system on both Android and iPhone.

Grid display of apps is standard on watchOS and Wear OS, but Apple’s system allows switching to list (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

In addition to operating systems, there’s the issue of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and mobile networks, too. In this case, both connect to your mobile with the first technology, and usually offer the second to pull notifications when they are away from the device.

In the case of mobile networks, it varies by model. There’s an Apple Watch with or without LTE support (and at some point in the future, options with 5G should arrive). And the same goes for some Wear OS watches.

Conclusion

As you can see, watches with watchOS and Wear OS go far beyond mere activity monitors with replicated mobile notifications. They are standalone devices, and they are simpler to use than they might seem.

The systems are quite similar, with similar features. What Apple developed for its watchOS, Google created a parallel for its Wear OS.

However, it is necessary to keep in mind that watches with the Search Giant operating system may not have all the features of the Apple Watch. More modest models don’t offer everything natively, so it’s a good idea to check the feature list carefully before buying.

The main differentiating point between them is perhaps the compatibility. While a Wear OS smartwatch connects to just about any phone released in the last couple of years, watchOS is limited to the iPhone.

And it’s no use having an Android smartphone and trying to use the Apple watch. Pairing with a company cell phone is mandatory, and if no one in your house has one, it becomes useless.

Other than that, I personally think watchOS is a little better optimized than Wear OS. But I believe most users will be satisfied with both.