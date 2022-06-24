We discovered the perfect (and very original) dress for young-at-heart women

It’s bold enough to add life and energy to any look, yet retain the necessary elegance. The color is irresistible.

The world is full of examples of women who are aging gracefully. Some we know in person, others appear in our social media feeds, not forgetting celebrities. Like the cases of Angelina Jolie, Julia Roberts, Sharon Stone or Andie MacDowell. Coming out of age without fear is necessary, but there is also a desire to maintain a fresh appearance and youthful style.

Fortunately, keeping up to date with clothing is not incompatible with a positive experience of aging. The secret, as one of the Adolfo Dominguez dresses shows, lies in the personality that the garment itself attributes to the person who wears it.

The tie-dye print dress in shades of blue immediately proves two things. First, patterns are not enemies of older women, as they give a more upbeat look without drawing too much attention. There are prints that are pure sophistication and this is one of them, in addition to being an opportunity to experiment, discover and reinvent yourself.

Age doesn’t matter: you’ll want the dress.

In parallel, the bet on this model means that you are not afraid to bet on the use of color. We cannot deny that sober tones, such as black and gray, are classics that always work. But it is equally true that certain pigments give life and energy to looks. This is the case with this proposal.

It is still a slightly modest silhouette, as the length is a little below the knee. Still, the midi cut is a trend that continues to win over women of all ages. And it doesn’t look like you’re hiding with your clothes. It is a fluid choice, light and with handles that reveal security.

Sizes range from XS to XL, but most are already sold out. You can still find the piece in S and M, for €129, on the Adolfo Domínguez website.

