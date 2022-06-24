what are the risks of a new wave in Ceará?

For about a month and a half, the number of Covid-19 cases in Ceará has been increasing, mainly driven by Fortaleza. The trend of “rapid rise” in the transmission of infection “may indicate” the introduction and dominance of new subvariants of Ômicron: BA.4 and BA.5. Both have caused a resurgence of cases in several countries. What do we know about them and who are the rich for Ceará?

In São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, they are already responsible for most Covid-19 infections. In the capital of Ceará, it is still necessary to sequence new samples to confirm the introduction, according to the Municipal Health Department (SMS). But transmission in the new forms of the virus is the most plausible justification for the recent growth in cases.

BA.4 and BA.5 are more transmissible than other current strains of the virus, however, it is still uncertain whether they cause more severe disease, says Anderson Fernandes de Brito, virologist and researcher at Instituto Todos pela Saúde (ITpS).

He details that both “have mutations that allow them to partially escape the recognition of antibodies produced by previous infections and vaccinations”, which explains, in part, why they have an advantage over other circulating variants.

Biomedical Melanie Fontes-Dutra, a doctor in neurosciences from UFRGS and scientific disseminator for the Covid-19 Analysis Network, considers that, although vaccine escape exists, vaccines continue to protect.

“Even though there is an impact on protection against infection, we see protection against the disease present and discharged. We see it as a reflection of hospitalizations that, even with the significant increase in cases, there is not an increase in the same proportion in hospitalizations and hospitalizations in the ICU”, he explains.

This lower impact demonstrates the importance of population-wide immunization, corroborates Anderson. Although they are already causing new waves, it is causing smaller impacts compared to previous waves, he compares.

Mellanie argues, however, that more studies are still needed to “investigate this relationship between past infections and the dynamics of the immune response, especially in the context of a population that is more vaccinated as well.”

Ceará situation

In Ceará, “the constant increase in cases in recent weeks gives us indications that it is not a sporadic increase in cases”, analyzes Thereza Magalhães, researcher and professor of Epidemiology at the State University of Ceará (Uece). But she says that “we need to test more to monitor better”.

It is likely that we are already on a new wave, assesses the epidemiologist in retrospect: “It is possible to say that every time we experienced this continuous growth of cases, previously we were in the growth phase of a wave”.

She believes that the current transmission scenario already demands the mandatory use of masks, especially in closed places to contain the viruses. “We need a complete vaccination schedule and mask to inhibit cases and deaths, and to keep the economy in full operation”, she defends.

The “coexistence” with Covid-19

Although the emergence of new variants puts managers on the alert, there is practically no longer any thought of another lockdown. In Ceará, the measure was determined in the first and second waves — in 2020 and 2021. Anderson Fernandes de Brito explains that new variants will emerge, “because the virus never stops evolving”.

“However, with each new variant that appears, and with the advancement of vaccination, it is less and less likely that we will see any scenario similar to what we observed in the first two years of the pandemic”, he points out.

The virologist believes that living with Covid-19 demands ensuring the adoption of protective measures “at the right time, and in the appropriate proportion”. This includes a complete vaccination schedule (including for other diseases, such as the flu, to avoid pressures on the health system) and testing everyone who has respiratory symptoms.

In addition, he highlights the recommendation to use a mask in closed environments, especially those that bring together many people, such as public transport and schools, specifically in periods of moderate or high viral transmission.

“What will the next variants do? We shouldn’t pay to see: we need a complete vaccination schedule and mask to inhibit intense viral replication and thus the formation of new variants”, warns epidemiologist Thereza Magalhães, a professor at Uece.

BA.4 and BA.5 in Brazil

The frequency of probable cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Ômicron in Brazil increased from 44% to 79.3% in two weeks, reflecting the rapid viral spread. Data from Instituto Todos pela Saúde (ITpS) made with data from Dasa and DB Molecular were published this Thursday, 23.

According to the report, in the last four weeks, the subvariants were responsible for the latest wave of cases in South Africa. Assessment projects that by the next week these subvariants will account for nearly 100% of cases.

“In the last two weeks, the number of municipalities with probable cases of BA.4 and BA.5 increased from 118 to 172, in 17 states and in the DF, an increase of 47.5%. The data come mainly from the Southeast, for this the highest concentration in the states of the region”, evaluates the institute.

In the last two weeks, test positivity rose from 38.9% to 49.1% in Brazil, according to the survey.

“At the moment, we are probably experiencing the highest transmission phase of BA.4 and BA.5. Throughout July, we should see declines in positivity and cases and the public health impacts of BA.4 and BA.5 tend to be lower than the wave of the BA.1 subvariant, which occurred at the beginning of the year”, prospects.

The increase in the number of cases of Covid-19, however, raises an alert to groups at risk for infection, such as the elderly, immunosuppressed and unvaccinated.

