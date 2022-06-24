What’s New in Windows 11 22H2? Here’s what we know about Sun Valley 2 – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Soon, Windows 11 will receive its next major update. The 22H2 version, also known as Sun Valley 2, will bring a series of new features. Some of these are the return of currently missing features on the Taskbar, tabs in File Explorer, new visuals for some apps, and much more. In this text, we have separated everything we know about this new version of Windows 11.

Windows 11 (Image: Vitor Padua / Tecnoblog)

It is worth noting that Sun Valley 2’s release date is still a mystery, but we have our hunches. Based on the latest developments, we can expect the update’s wide distribution to occur in September 2022. However, if Microsoft follows a similar schedule to the release of version 21H2, the next update could take place in October of this year.

File Explorer will finally have tabs

This novelty is, in fact, a very old request from users. With the arrival of version 22H2, Windows 11’s File Explorer will likely receive tabs. After all, no one likes to keep multiple windows open while organizing and viewing their files.

This June, Microsoft began testing this feature on more computers, indicating that the feature may arrive with Sun Valley 2. Tabs in File Explorer appeared in Windows 11 version KB5014700, in the Windows Insider program, the operating system tests.

These tabs work in a very similar way to any browser. On the top bar, the user can switch between different open folders within a single window. Also, right-clicking on a folder will show a new option to open it in a new tab. Another solution would be to click on the “more” button, which is on the same bar.

File Explorer tabs are virtually identical to the browsers feature (Image: Disclosure/Microsoft)

File Explorer has also gained a new navigation panel on the left side of the window. This new feature brings a cleaner look and quick access to pinned or frequently used folders. This File Explorer region also includes OneDrive profiles associated with the Windows 11 user.

“Smart Clipboard” should arrive at 22H2

The next Windows 11 update should also introduce a feature very similar to Android’s “Smart Text Selection”. Named “Smart Clipboard”, this new functionality should arrive in version 22H2 and will offer new ways to copy and paste content between applications, bringing suggestions for actions and programs to open copied files, for example.

Windows 11 already has a clipboard history panel, opened by pressing the Windows + V keys. Through this window, you can manage texts, GIFs, images and other files that have been copied recently.

However, the Smart Clipboard will be a completely new feature that has its own keyboard shortcut, rather than an update to the existing clipboard history window. In practice, Sun Valley 2 will add applications as suggested actions for the copied files.

New feature is different from clipboard history panel (Image: Screenshot/ Tecnoblog)

Android, for example, has had a very similar feature for some time now. The so-called Smart Text Selection, introduced in Oreo 8.0, is a great example to understand how Smart Clipboard can work in Windows 11 version 22H2. This feature was initially discovered in the files of a build of OS testing in late March 2022.

New look for Task Manager

Another highlight is the new look of the Task Manager in Windows 11 version 22H2. The Sun Valley 2 update will support your system’s highlighted color as long as it doesn’t affect the legibility of the numbers.

Task Manager will be updated in version 22H2 Windows 11 (image: Playback/ Microsoft)

For example, in the image above we can see the application in blue, highlighted in Windows. Thus, the Task Manager becomes more visually compatible with the other features. In addition, the app will also have its dark mode to better integrate with the overall design of Windows 11.

Drag and drop returns to Taskbar

After a lot of criticism from users, Microsoft must go back on a very controversial change from Windows 11. The Taskbar, which currently does not allow drag and drop of apps, folders and files into it, will get the function back in Sun Valley 2.

This news came in September 2021, when the feature’s return appeared, in the testing phase, in Windows 11 build 22458. Thus, in version 22H2, it will again be possible to drag files and folders to open them in specific programs or even to more easily pin apps to the Taskbar.

When dragging an icon to the bar, a “forbidden” sign appears (Image: Reproduction/Windows Latest)

When the feature was removed in July last year, many users thought it was a bug. To the surprise of many, Microsoft had actually removed the drag and drop function from the Windows 11 Taskbar.

Microsoft has heard the rain of criticism and will roll back the change in the next major OS update. At the time, the company argued that the idea was to make Windows “simpler”.

Other news: Start Menu and Windows Update

There are still other interesting news in the 22H2 version. The Start Menu, for example, will allow you to create and organize folders in the pinned apps area. Just drag an icon on top of another to create a folder. Then you can add more apps, rearrange and remove apps as you like. It is also possible to rename folders, bringing more customization to your Start Menu.

Folders in the Start Menu arrive in the Sun Valley 2 version of Windows 11 (Image: Reproduction / Microsoft)

Windows Update will also gain new features to, according to Microsoft, reduce carbon emissions. Introduced to Windows Insider in March, this feature would help the system reduce the use of non-renewable energy sources.

In practice, Windows will attempt to schedule update installations at specific times of the day which may result in lower carbon emissions. Previously, Windows Update dynamic scheduling tried to update the operating system at times when you are probably not using your computer.

“Windows Update is committed to helping reduce carbon emissions” (Image: Handout/Microsoft)

The new feature will only be activated when the computer is connected to the power source and if there is regional power grid data available from electricMap or WattTime, Microsoft partners.

When does Windows 11 22H2 arrive?

In early June, Windows 11 Update 22H2 entered the Release Preview channel of the Windows Insider program. This is the last step before the version is released to everyone. That is, the release of the Sun Valley 2 package is very close, although Microsoft has not set a date.

This Release Preview channel is intended to verify that all the news and corrections implemented in the previous previews work properly and do not present new flaws.

However, this step is cumbersome. This could be the reason behind Microsoft’s silence about the update’s release date. Even so, given all this information, I have my hunches. I believe that the 22H2 version should arrive in Septemberwith a possible gradual release even earlier.

On the other hand, if Microsoft follows a schedule in line with the release of version 21H2, the next update should be in October of this year.