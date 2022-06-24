White House convenes refineries amid rising oil prices

The administration of Democrat Joe Biden, which accuses US refiners of making high profits at the expense of drivers who pay dearly for gasoline, convened industry leaders on Thursday (23) to discuss ways to reduce the high price of fuel.

The increase in tariffs at gas stations, a symbol of the general rise in prices in the United States, erodes the popularity of the president, who for weeks has been trying to find solutions to lower the cost of a gallon of gasoline (3.78 liters).

Biden has repeatedly urged refiners to increase their production capacity, at a time when the gallon is at an all-time high of $5 a gallon.

“We will have a serious talk with them to see what we can achieve,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Wednesday.

“We know that six refineries have closed since 2020… And we want to ask if it is possible to put some to work, increase production” of fuel, he added.

These groups “make huge profits. So it’s not about financing” investments, said Granholm. “Maybe they need something else?” he asked himself.

Chevron, Phillips66, BP and the powerful oil industry federation API confirmed their presence at this meeting.

Joe Biden also included ExxonMobil, Marathon, Valero and Shell last week in a letter urging refiners to take “immediate” steps to increase production of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

Making “historically high” profit margins by making Americans pay for it “is not acceptable,” the president launched.

American refineries operate at 94% of their capacity, a very high level, replied the API and the association that brings together the refineries, AFPM. Prices are set globally, the companies argued. And some sites were closed to be turned into biofuel production plants.

Chevron chairman Michael Wirth chided the chairman on Tuesday for “vilifying” the industry. Joe Biden responded hours later saying he was “a little touchy”.

high margins

The meeting “probably won’t reveal anything significant,” says Andrew Lebow, an energy industry expert at specialist consultancy Commodity Research Group.

“If refiners could produce more today, they would, seeing the high margins they can get,” he said. Perhaps production will pick up a bit in the coming weeks once some operational issues at its facilities are resolved, he added.

For ClearView’s Kevin Book, it’s more “the tone of the meeting” that might have an effect. “Talking calmly to the industry will allow barrels to be unlocked more easily than relentlessly attacking it in public,” he says.

The government could help by facilitating, for example, the hiring of truck drivers and the supply of sand for shale oil exploration, he said. “But if the meeting ends badly, the impasse could worsen,” he adds.

Oil prices were initially boosted by a sharp rise in demand following the Covid-19 pandemic and later by sanctions imposed by Western powers on Russia following the invasion of neighboring Ukraine on February 24.

To drive down prices at gas stations, Joe Biden asked Congress on Wednesday to suspend a federal gas tax of 18 cents a gallon for three months, a request that has raised skepticism from many experts who believe such a measure will only will increase demand by lowering the price during peak consumption season.