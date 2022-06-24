Why You Could Soon Have a Digital Twin (And What They’re For)

Admin 32 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

  • Jane Wakefield
  • BBC Technology Reporter

Man with a representation of his digital twin

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Experts say thinking about digital twins of humans could be just a decade away

Imagine if you could create your own twin, an exact copy of yourself, but living a strictly digital life.

We are living in an era where everything that exists in the real world is being replicated digitally — our cities, our cars, our homes, and even ourselves.

And, now that the so-called metaverse is extremely popular — the idea of ​​a virtual, digital world inhabited by avatars representing real people — digital twins have become one of the most talked about new technological trends on the networks.

A digital twin is an exact replica of something in the physical world, but with a unique mission: to help improve or otherwise provide feedback to the real-life version.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Spain buys 20 Eurofighter fighter jets in a contract worth 2.04 billion euros

Spanish Air Force Eurofighter – Image: Airbus NATO Eurofighter and Tornado Management Agency (NETMA) has …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved