Will The Walking Dead Reveal The Cause Of The Zombie Apocalypse? Creator responds

The Walking Dead has been on the air since 2010, telling the story of survivors of a zombie apocalypse who fight the undead. However, the series never revealed what caused such an incident.

Fans have always been curious about the origin, but it looks like it won’t be revealed anytime soon — or ever, depending on creator Robert Kirkman.

Continues after advertising

The American comic book writer brought to life the comic that inspired The Walking Dead series and, in a deluxe edition of the book that was recently released, he said he will never reveal how the apocalypse came about.

“I was never really interested in dealing with the cause of the zombie outbreak. My opinion has been well documented, but the short version is… any detailed explanation would take things too far into the realm of science fiction for me. I think it’s best to leave it unresolved. That way the story stays grounded.”

The information is from the Comic Book website.

Isle of the Dead is coming

Isle of the Dead, a new series derived from The Walking Dead, is expected to arrive on AMC and AMC+ in 2023. Information about its launch in Brazil has not yet been revealed, but if you are going to follow in the footsteps of The Walking Dead, it must be by streaming Star+ .

Scott Gimple, director of content for TWD Universe, is in charge of overseeing the project, while showrunner will be Eli Jorné, who also signs on as executive producer alongside lead stars Cohan and Morgan.

Speaking to the press, Gimple says: “Eli has created a chaotic, beautiful and dirty madhouse for the dead for Negan, Maggie and fans of the show who are eager to discover an invisible and insane world of the TWD universe. Lauren and Jeffrey have always been fantastic collaborators, and now we bring that collaboration to a new level with a series that will push these characters to their limits with the world – and each other. We are all excited to take you on an epic, all-new and different The Walking Dead for the ages.”