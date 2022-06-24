Xiaomi’s Mi TV Stick is 50% off on AliExpress

This week, AliExpress is offering Xiaomi’s Mi TV Stick dongle at 50% off. The offer is for a limited time – it can end at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or reserved for this offer.

The model offered is the global version with 1080p resolution and which runs the Android TV 9.0 system. In the offer, the product lowered the price from R$ 407.62 to R$ 203.79 (direct offer link). In addition, shipping is free to Brazil.

When connected to an HDMI port, the device allows access to a series of applications and games through the TV. It works in the same way as other competing dongles such as Chromecast (available here) or the Amazon Fire TV Stick (available here).

Among the compatible services of the Xiaomi product are YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Twitch, Spotify, among others. In addition, Mi TV Stick supports voice search as well as dedicated buttons for Netflix and Prime Video on the remote.

As with Chromecast, it is possible to replicate the screen of the cell phone or notebook on the TV. The dongle also supports DTS and Dolby technology to ensure smoother, more dynamic and immersive stereo surround sound.

Learn more about the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick (by clicking here!).