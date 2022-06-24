Zenit confirms Yuri Alberto’s departure; Corinthians wants striker until June 2023

Friday started with positive news for fans of Corinthians. Zenit coach Sergey Semak confirmed the departure of forward Yuri Alberto, Alvinegro’s target, to “another club”, in a press conference held earlier.

“Now the player’s priority is to play in another club for a while. We respect the decision of each player. Everything is being negotiated. Of course it will be missed”, said the captain, adding:

“The situation is changing very quickly. It’s part of the coaching staff’s job to make some changes and change the game based on who’s on the team.”

As determined by Sports Gazettethe desire of Corinthians is to be able to sign a bond with the player until the middle of 2023 – the athlete has a contract with the Russian club until 2027. Yuri preferred Europe, but he didn’t have any tempting offers. Corinthians’ intention is a free loan for the transfer.

In recent days, the name of Yuri Alberto gained strength within Timão Corinthians, and the striker is a request from Vítor Pereira, as determined by the report.

Last Tuesday, FIFA authorized foreign players and coaches of Russian and Ukrainian teams to extend their contracts with other teams until June 2023 as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to data from footstats, he has played 15 games for Zenit (11 of them as a starter), with 926 minutes played. The team’s top scorer in 2022, he scored six times and provided four assists, with a direct participation every 92 minutes.

