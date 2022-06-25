12 tips to save energy in winter and reduce up to 40% of the bill

Winter is the time of year where people most report an increase in their electricity bills, after all, if in summer only air conditioning is considered the villain of energy bills, electric showers and heaters are the terror. of people in winter.

Reviewing domestic habits in the winter period can be a good way to reduce electricity costs.

We’ve separated some tips in this article that can help you save a lot of money on your electricity bill during this winter, some of them can also be very useful at other times of the year.

So if you want to know how to spend less on electricity during the winter, because the values ​​are absurd, keep reading and check out exactly what you need to do.

12 tips to save on your electric bill

Of course, the top suggestions here are most useful during the winter season, but some of them can also be used year-round, so be sure to try them all.

1- The first tip is in relation to the bath. The less time you spend in the shower, the more energy you save, given that a shower – even a short one – in the “winter” position of the shower, uses much more energy than a shower – even a long one – in the “summer” position;

2- Electric heaters are usually the main consumers of energy in a house, being responsible for a third of the energy expenditure during the winter. To save money, do not leave it on all the time and use it only when you are in the environment;

3- Leave the windows and curtains open during the day, in order to take advantage of the sunlight and save money;

4- When painting the house, prefer lighter colors, as they help to light up the environment;

5- Replace all fluorescent and incandescent lamps with LED lamps, as they consume about 80% less energy;

6- Always try to use the maximum capacity of your washing machine;

7- Do not overdo the soap, so it will not be necessary to use the “double rinse” in your machine;

8- Some washing machines have the option of washing clothes with heated water, however it is not recommended use this function, as the energy expenditure will be much higher;

9- For those who use electric dryers, it is recommended not to use them so often and, when using them, always prefer to do so at maximum capacity;

10- Do not leave the television on to “take a nap”. Call only if you’re really going to watch it;

11- If you are going to watch television before going to sleep, program it to turn off by itself after a period of time;

12- Unplug all computers and other types of electronic devices that are not used. Some examples: the microwave, television, radio and deep fryers.