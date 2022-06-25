3C certification confirms 125W charging – All in Technology

The smartphone codenamed Frontier is one of the most anticipated of 2022 and promises to shake the industry with several highlights. The model will soon arrive in the Chinese market called Edge X30 Pro, but will have a global version called Edge 30 Ultra. And now, the model has just passed the 3C certification in China, which indicates a very close launch.

According to information from 3C, the Frontier has a model number XT2241-1 and will come with a super fast 125w charger. Interestingly, Lenovo China General Manager for Mobile Business Department Chen Jin revealed a photo showing this powerful charger. So it looks like the Edge 30 Ultra will be the company’s first model to use this charger.

As per previous reports, the Edge X30 Pro / Edge 30 Ultra will be equipped with a 6.73-inch curved display with Full HD+ resolution. Like other Motorola models, the display will also support a 144Hz refresh rate. In addition, there will be a 30-inch super front camera inside the small notch, a 200MP main camera with OIS, and two other 50MP and 12MP lenses.

In terms of hardware, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is the most quoted to equip the flagship. The 125W charger is also expected to be accompanied by a 4,500mAh battery. In addition, it should come out of the box with the latest Android 12 under Motorola’s MyUX interface.