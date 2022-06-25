7 best teen romance movies to watch on Netflix

Lovers of teen romances can delight in the Netflix catalog. Streaming offers several movies for those who want to spend time immersed in a love story between teenagers. There are dating options between humans and even vampires.

Among new productions and classics on the big screen, there are also those stories that are film adaptations of a book, as is the case of too much for me, Confessions of an Excluded Girl and Love & Gelato.

To help you, the Canaltech listed the 7 best teen romance movies for you to watch on Netflix.

To start this list, we chose a national production written by Paulo Cursino and directed by Leandro Neri. Help, I’ve Turned into a Girl brings Thati Lopes in a brilliant and fun performance. She is Julio, a shy boy, practically invisible to his classmates, who asks a shooting star to become popular and win over the most famous girl in school.

It turns out that his request doesn’t go as well as expected and he turns into a girl. Not knowing how to deal with the female body, Julio still has to live with Melina, with whom he is in love.

The film falls into two clichés: difficult romance between the nerd and the popular school girl and the body swap, brilliantly performed in films like If I were you. Despite this, it still manages to guarantee originality and good laughs.

A classic of romantic movies, Suddenly 30, starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, tells the story of Jenna, a girl who is unhappy with her age. On her 13th birthday, she makes a wish: to become an adult.

This request is granted and, the next day, she wakes up at the age of 30 and has to face the challenges of this new phase of life.

The couple of protagonists (darling of the public) worked together again in Project Adam (2022) and revived a scene from the film killing fans with nostalgia. They reappeared sitting on the couch, eating candy, just as their characters did in the teen novel.

This teen novel tells the story of Jodi (Ava Michelle), a 16-year-old girl who has spent her entire life feeling bad about being too tall. One day she meets Stig (Luke Eisner), a Swedish exchange student who seems to be her perfect match, as he is even bigger than her. However, the girl ends up getting involved in a love triangle and will have to deal with a lot of confusion.

The film was produced in 2019 and had a sequel released in 2022, showing Jodi struggling to reconcile the relationship with the dream of starring in a musical.

Both films are available on Netflix and feature Anjelika Washington, who is also in Love & Gelato.

One of Netflix’s most famous romance movies, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before was inspired by the book of the same name by author Jenny Han. It tells the story of Lara Jean, the middle child of three sisters who, after the death of their mother, were raised only by their father.

The girl’s life turns into a big mess; her sister moves to college and Lara ends up getting close to her ex-boyfriend. Also, an incident happens and all the love letters that the protagonist wrote in secret to her loved ones are exposed at school. Thus, she finds herself in a vulnerable situation and needs to find a solution to this problem.

Both the books and the movies of the saga are a trilogy (parts 2 and 3), and the works are a very mellow novel, ideal for those who really like the genre. The productions won over the public and were some of the most watched romantic comedy films on streaming. It’s just a marathon!

Another big hit for Netflix is THE Kiss tend that, just like To All the Boys I’ve Loved Beforealso has three movies (to date) and is inspired by a book: The Kissing Booth (no translation) by Beth Reekles.

The first premiered in 2018 and tells the story of teenager Elle (Joey King), who is in love with Noah (Jacob Elordi), her brother’s best friend. Very insecure about this crush, the girl sees an opportunity to kiss her crush in the kissing booth at a party. It turns out that this possible romance will strain the relationship with his best friend.

The trilogy follows the dilemmas of Elle’s life and was also a ratings success. It is worth remembering that all features are available on streaming.

Another famous teen romance! This time it’s the national All for a Popstarbased on the book of the same name by the children’s writer Thalita Rebouças, who even makes a small part in the film.

The feature tells the story of teenagers Gabriela (Maisa Silva), Manuela (Klara Castanho) and Rita (Mel Maia), who are passionate about the American boy band Slavabody Disco Disco Boys and try to convince their parents to let them travel to Rio de Janeiro. Janeiro to see the group’s show.

The film is from 2018 and shows, in addition to friendship, the platonic passion of the girls for the band members, bringing identification with the public. After all, who hasn’t had a famous crush?

One of the best teen novels to watch on Netflix is ​​the saga Twilight. The films have been successful for years, since the release of the first one in 2008. There are five features: Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse and Breaking Dawn Part 1 and two.

They are inspired by the books by author Stephenie Meyer and tell the story of Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), who moves to Phoenix to live with her father.

In the new city, she ends up falling in love with Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) and subsequently becomes involved in a love triangle with Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner). Turns out the first is a vampire and the second is a wolf. Throughout the saga, Bela discovers that living this romance between human and vampire can be much more complicated than she imagines.

The films mix romance, a little suspense and a lot of action, and all are available on Netflix.