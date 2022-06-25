A Protegida premieres today on television in Portugal

For decades, Moody and Anna have formed an unstoppable duo as two of the world’s most fearsome professional killers. But when Moody, the man who was like a father to her and who taught her all about trust and survival, is murdered, Anna vows revenge. Signed by the director of 007 – Casino Royale, The Protected is an action thriller with Michael Keaton, Maggie Q and Samuel Jackson not to be missed today, June 25th, Saturday, at 9:30 pm, in an exclusive premiere on TVCine Top.

Rescued as a child in Vietnam by legendary hitman Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and then trained to be the best at crime, Anna (Maggie Q) is the world’s most skilled assassin. But when Moody, the man she owes everything to, is brutally killed, Anna makes it her mission to find and eliminate the person responsible.

When she becomes involved with an enigmatic assassin (Michael Keaton), whose attraction to her goes far beyond the game of cat and mouse, the confrontation between the two turns deadly and the loose ends of a life spent killing end up intertwining. become increasingly tense.

A Protegida at 9:30 pm on TVCine Top

From the producers of John Wick and with a script by Richard Wenk (The Equalizer, also available on TVCine Channels), The Protected is directed by Martin Campbell, an action veteran known for films such as 007 – Casino Royale, 007 – GoldenEye, The Mask of Zorro and Vertical Limit. Michael Keaton, Maggie Q. and Samuel L. Jackson shine in a film full of tension, attitude and lots of action, to see in an exclusive premiere on TVCine Top.

If you want, you can watch the movie trailer here.

