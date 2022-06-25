A24 will be temporarily shut down due to the filming of the movie “Fast and Furious”

Due to the filming of a film in the Universal Pictures “Fast and Furious” saga, on June 28, between 6 am and 10 pm, the A24 motorway will be closed between Lamego (entrance nº9) and Armamar/Valdigem (entrance nº10) . The information was released by the Municipality of Lamego.

The Municipality of Castro D’Aire also issued a statement on the matter. “The municipality of Castro Daire will be the scene of the recordings of one of the greatest cinematographic sagas in the world over the next few weeks. The location of the footage will create some constraints on mobility in our county during the recordings. We ask for everyone’s understanding, as it is a unique opportunity to place Castro Daire in the world cinema scene, with the enormous positive expectation of the inherent impacts”, reads one of the publications.

The region will be the stage, in the coming weeks, of the filming of the movie “Fast X”, from the saga “Furious Speed”. The film will feature Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez and Portuguese actress Daniela Melchior, with filming taking place in the UK, Italy and Portugal.

The film is scheduled for release on May 19, 2023 in the US.