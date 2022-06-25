After 20 years of looking for birth mother, son discovers they worked at the same hospital | Look how nice it is

A 20-year-old man from the US state of Utah, in the United States, found his birth mother and discovered that they worked at the same place. The case took place at St. Mark’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Benjamin Hulleberg was adopted as a newborn. His adoptive parents always told him the truth. From an early age, he wanted to meet his birth mother.

The foster parents approved of the search. But the son, despite writing letters, searching for files and clues, could not find his biological mother.

Holly Shearer, who became pregnant in her teens, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” ​​that she never forgot her son.

“He was always on my mind. More so on holidays and his birthday. It was a roller coaster of emotions. I thought about him all the time,” the birth mother said.

She even found Benjamin on Facebook, but says she didn’t have the heart to get in the way of what she saw as a rich and busy young man.

Shearer finally worked up the courage to text Benjamin on his 20th birthday.

“This is a day I’ve been looking forward to for the last 20 years of my life. Seeing it finally happening was amazing. It was a lot to take in,” he said. Benjamin found out he had a half-brother and a half-sister.

They arranged to meet at a restaurant. It was there that they talked and discovered that they worked at the same hospital – she as a medical staff assistant and he as a volunteer.