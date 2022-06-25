Alan Kardec sees Atlético-MG as a “call” and is impressed with the club’s structure | athletic-mg

During his first visit to Cidade do Galo, striker Alan Kardec revealed his impressions about the club. In an interview with TV roosterthe player talked about how easy it was to negotiate with Atlético-MG and how it felt to return to Brazil wearing the white and white colors.

Alan Kardec had been in Chinese football for six years. Last year, the striker played 19 matches and scored 12 goals. He decided to leave the club as he faced problems with non-payment. The player revealed that to come to Belo Horizonte he was practically summoned by his friend and director of football at Atlético, Rodrigo Caetano.

– It’s like a summons, right?! From the beginning, in a few days, from the moment I talked to Rodrigo Caetano, who I have been friends with for many years, since I worked with him at Vasco in 2009, the flame was lit and the desire to defend Galo became real.

After getting all the details right, the striker arrived in Belo Horizonte this Friday and has already seen the club’s facilities. For a first impression, Alan Kardec was happy with what he saw.

– I found the space, the facilities amazing. On a daily basis, I get to know the employees, the people who are here. My heart is radiant with joy, eager to start working, to start playing and also, most importantly, to have good results.

The decision to play for Atlético came for several reasons, one of which is the family’s endorsement. The player, who is expecting his third daughter, said in a good-natured tone that all his family members welcomed the news of him playing for Galo, especially his father.

– All the family members are very happy, very happy. My father was beaming with joy, because we knew the challenge and the opportunity that it is to be returning to Brazil after so many years away, and in a club that has a fantastic structure, incredible players, which is defending the Brazilian title, is fighting for other achievements, other competitions.

Alan Kardec also highlighted the quality of the Atletico squad. He arrives to be another option for the attack and maintain the high offensive standard of the team. The player also promised a lot of delivery on the field and thanked him for the opportunity to wear the shirt.

– I think that whoever wins with the quality athletes we have there is the club, the fans, the institution. So I see it with good eyes, because we know that the schedule here in Brazil is tight. I think the more quality players with the ability to add up, all help is welcome.

“A unique feeling. An incredible opportunity to be returning to our current Brazilian champion. (…) What I can promise is work, dedication and respect with this shirt. here I’ll be doing my best.”

About Galo’s fans, Alan Kardec acknowledged that he is passionate and demanding. The player did not hide the desire to enter the field with the stadium full and feel the atmosphere of the athletican crowd.

– I’m sure the crowd will support us as it has been doing throughout its history. The stadium is always full, the crowd is always there supporting, encouraging. It’s a very demanding crowd too, which is always encouraging and demanding. And I know it won’t be different for me, but I want to use all this to my advantage and be able to do my best.