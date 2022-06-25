All Premieres of the month

we are approaching July and Amazon Prime Video has already confirmed several news for the next month. As it happens monthly, Streamings Brasil anticipates the news that the streaming service will bring to Brazilian subscribers.

Generally, the number of titles advertised are smaller compared to other services. However, the Amazon Prime Video always adds a greater number of movies and series than advertised, and in July this will be no different.

As a highlight, we have the series starring Chris Pratt, The Terminal List. In July, the third season of The Boys comes to an end, with its last episode airing on the 8th. Still featured in the series, the Spanish Sem Limites, with Álvaro Morte and Rodrigo Santoro, and the adaptation Paper Girls.

As for the films, the highlights are titles inspired by real stories. In this way, both Spencer and Casa Gucci promise to win over subscribers Amazon Prime Video in July. Finally, the film with John Cho, Don’t make me go, also debuts on the service.

Top Amazon Prime Video Launches in July

The Terminal list – 01/07

The Terminal List is one of Amazon Prime Video’s main bets for 2022. Following the success we’ve seen in Jack Ryan and Reacher, the streaming service is betting this time on Chris Pratt, as the protagonist of the new action series.

Based on Jack Carr’s bestselling novel, The Terminal List follows James Reece after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his guilt.

However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, putting not only his life at risk, but the lives of those he loves.

In addition to Pratt, the series also has names like Constance Wu, aylor Kitsch and Jeanne Tripplehorn.

Official trailer for The Terminal List, a series starring Chris Pratt. Premieres July 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

Spencer – 01/07

Spencer was released in selected theaters in January and arrives for the first time on subscription streaming in Brazil. The film stars Kristen Stewart, alongside Timothy Spall, Jack Nielen. Steven Knight, screenwriter of Peaky Blinders takes over the role here.

Set in the 1990s, Diana spends the Christmas break with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, UK. Despite the drinks, games and food Diana already knows the royal script, but this end of the year will be different.

After rumors of betrayal and divorce, the princess finds herself at an impasse when she realizes that her marriage to Prince Charles is no longer working out and never will, as the prince only loves Camilla Parker Bowles, even with their two children, so she decides to leave him. After the request, Diana finds herself tormented by the ghost of the ex-queen Anne Boleyn, also left aside by her husband.

Gucci House – 07/02

From renowned director Ridley Scott, and featuring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, Gucci House is one of the most controversial films of the year. Gucci House is based on the story of Patrizia Reggiani, ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, a member of the founding family of the Italian brand Gucci.

In 1978, Patrizia is a young woman who is after the rich but sloppy Maurizio Gucci, heir to the famous designer clothing brand Gucci. They end up marrying and having two daughters, but with an empire to rule and their love ending every day, Patrizia is threatened when her husband finds a mistress and asks for a divorce.

But even earning a millionaire pension, Patrizia feels threatened and conspires to kill her husband in 1995, hiring a hitman and three other people, including her therapist and best friend.

No Limits – 07/08

Another focus of Amazon Prime Video is Spanish productions. No Boundaries, a series that debuts in July on the service, has everything to conquer fans. Certainly, much of this acceptance comes from the cast of the series. Rodrigo Santoro and Álvaro Morte (La Casa de Papel) star in the plot that will accompany the proof that the earth is round.

The history of No Boundaries revolves around the Portuguese Fernão de Magalhães. It joins 239 sailors who left Sanlúcar de Barrameda on August 20, 1519. Three years later, only 18 sailors returned. All were seriously ill due to hunger, on the only ship that survived the voyage, captained by Spanish sailor Juan Sebastián Elcano.

Supernova (Memories of a Love) – 08/07

Promised for the beginning of the year, only now will the movie Supernova – Memories of a Love, in Brazil – be added to the Amazon Prime Video catalog.

In Supernova, Sam and Tusker, partners of 20 years, are traveling around England in their old trailer visiting friends, family and places from the past. Since Tusker was diagnosed with dementia praecox two years ago, their time together is the most important thing they have.

But as the journey progresses, however, their ideas for the future clash, secrets are revealed, and their love for each other is tested like never before. Ultimately, they must face the question of what it means to love each other in the face of Tusker’s disease.

Don’t Make Me Go – 7/15

Starring John Cho and Mia Isaac, Don’t make me go premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. However, Prime Video has acquired its rights and will be released worldwide through the service.

Don’t Make Me Go tells the story of Max, a single father who discovers he has a terminal illness. So, after the diagnosis, he decides to live all the years he will lose with his teenage daughter Wally. After all, he has little time with her.

With the promise of long-awaited driving lessons, he convinces Wally to accompany him on a trip from California to New Orleans. With that, he secretly hopes to reunite her with her mother who left them a long time ago.

Anything’s Possible – 7/22

This is the first film in Billy Porter’s career as a director. With Eva Reign and Simone Joy Jones in the cast, the feature presents a trans girl living her first experiences in love and friendship. The official synopsis reads:

The film follows Kelsa, a confident trans girl, as she spends her senior year in high school. However, her classmate Khal falls in love with her and works up the courage to ask her out. Although, she knows all the drama it can cause. What Happens is a novel that shows the joy, tenderness, and pain of youthful love.

Paper Girls – 07/29

Based on the best-selling graphic novels written by Brian K. Vaughan, Paper Girls is a high-stakes personal journey portrayed through the eyes of four girls.

In the early hours of the morning after Halloween 1988, four paper delivery girls – Erin, Mac, Tiffany and KJ – are on their delivery route when they are caught in the crossfire between warring time travelers, changing the course of their lives for ever.

Transported to the future, these girls must find a way to return home to the past, a journey that will bring them face to face with the adult versions of themselves.

As they reconcile that their futures are very different from what their 12-year-old selves imagined, they are being hunted by a militant faction of time travelers known as the Old Watch, who have banned time travel so they can remain in power. To survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other and themselves.

Check out all the premieres July on Amazon Prime Video

01/07

The Terminal List – Season 1

Spencer

The Enchanted Princess: The Royal Wedding

02/07

Gucci House

07/08

The Boys – Season 3 (Season Finale)

No Limits – Season 1

Supernova (Memories of a Love)

07/15

Don’t make me go (Don’t make me laugh)

07/22

Anything’s Possible – Season 1

07/29

Paper Girls – Season 1

So, did you like the premieres of Amazon Prime Video in July?

