Announcement Star+ Disney+ and Starzplay Combo Offer!

The Walt Disney Company and STARZ as two global entertainment companies with streamingare offering a package that provides consumers with access to Star+, Disney+ and STARZPLAY in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru.

The combo is only offered on Disney+ and Star+ websites (www.disneyplus.com and www.starplus.com), providing subscriptions to all three streaming at the following price* in local currency according to the territory:

· Argentina: ARS 1,150

· Brazil: BLR 55.90

· Chile: CLP 12,500

· Colombia: COP 49,900

· Ecuador: USD 17.99

· Mexico: MXN 309

· Peru: PEN 55.90

*Final price may be affected by third-party charges in some territories.

Once the subscription has been purchased, the user will have to download each application on their compatible device to enjoy the content offered by each platform:

· Star+ combines ESPN’s live sports content and general entertainment with animated comedies like “the simpsons“, “Futurama“ and “Family Guy“movies like “FREE GUY: TAKING CONTROL“, “KING’S MAN: THE ORIGIN“ and “THE VALET“; all the fan favorite series like “This is Us”“The Walking Dead“, “Grey’s Anatomy” and “The Kardashians”; and original Latin American productions such as “It Wasn’t My Fault: Mexico”, “Los Protectors”, “Alternative Therapy”, “The Heartthrob: TV Has Changed, He Hasn’t”, “What You Didn’t Know About Brazilian Humor” and “BIOS. Lives that marked yours”.

· At the Disney+, Subscribers will be able to enjoy recent movie premieres such as RED – GROWING IS A BEASTfrom Disney and Pixar, CHARM from Walt Disney Animation Studios and DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS, from Marvel Studios; the most acclaimed series like The Mandalorian, Boba Fett’s Book and Obi-Wan Kenobi from Star Wars, the electfrom National Geographic, Archer hawk, moon knight and Ms. Marvelfrom Marvel Studios, exclusive premieres like the second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series; and original Latin American productions such as Between Ties and Always Been Yo.