Arsenal plans to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City; see negotiation values

Arsenal must pay 45 million pounds (R$ 289.56 million) for Gabriel Jesus

O Arsenal sent this Friday (24) the signing of the striker Gabriel Jesusof Manchester City.

according to The Athletic websiteyou gunners must pay 45 million pounds (R$ 289.56 million) by the former striker of the palm trees.

It is worth saying that Chelsea and tottenham were also interested in the player, but Arsenal won the dispute.

According to the publication, the Brazilian was the first choice of gunners to reinforce the attack in this transfer window. This is because Mikel Arteta’s team did not renew with Alexandre Lacazettewhich returned to Lyonand negotiated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as barcelona in January.

Despite the agreement between the clubs, details are still to be completed. Arsenal, in this case, need to settle some terms with the athlete. However, the transfer is already understood as something well underway.

Gabriel is entering his final season under contract with Manchester City. Competition in the offensive sector would be even more fierce for the Brazilian, as the club bought the forwards Erling Haalandof Borussia Dortmundand Julian Alvarezof River Plate.

Gabriel Jesus celebrates goal for Manchester City against Olympiacos Alex Livesey / Getty Images

Revealed by Palmeiras, Gabriel Jesus won the 2015 Copa do Brasil and the Brazilian Championship the following year with Verdão.

In early 2017, he joined Manchester City for €32 million.

For the English team, he played 236 games, taking notes 95 goals and 46 assists.

In 2021/22, Gabriel experienced moments of inconsistency, alternating between ownership and the bench.

He finished the season on a high and, in total, played 41 matches, scored 13 goals and gave 12 assists.