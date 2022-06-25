Atlético-MG vs Fortaleza for the Brasileirão: follow it live – Play

O Strength enters the field this Saturday (25), against Atlético/MGat the mineirãoat 9 pm, for the 14th round of the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship seeking to consolidate its good moment. Leão is recovering in the season after turbulent moments, and won two straight matches, very important in their contexts: they beat América Mineiro in the previous round of Serie A and last Wednesday, rival Ceará for the Copa do Brasil.

Atlético Mineiro vs Fortaleza: follow live

SCHEDULES

Atlético-MG:

Everson, Guga, Réver, Igor Rabello, Junior Alonso, Guilherme Arana, Allan, Guilherme Castilho, Calebe, Sávio and Eduardo Sasha. Coach: Antonio Mohamed.

Strength:

Marcelo Boeck; Ceballos, Benevenuto and Titi; Felipe, Ronald, Yago Pikachu, Lucas Lima and Juninho Capixaba; Moses and Romarinho. Coach: Gaston Liendo

Tricolor in recovery

If the climate is different at Pici, much more favorable and with more confidence, the urgency of recovery in Serie A remains, as the team is in Z4 with 10 points, 5 of the first team outside the relegation zone. With 6 rounds left to the end of the 1st round of Serie A, the Lion needs to close the gap to the Z-4, facing an opponent of the most qualified. Galo is one of the best teams in Brazil, but like Fortaleza, it is also involved with Libertadores.

With both playing in the middle of next week, strategies should be different for placement in the table. The Tricolor de Aço, despite having the confrontation for the Eighth Finals of the Libertadores against Estudiantes in Castelão next Thursday (30), Vojvoda must climb the best.

TECHNICAL SHEET | Atletico MG vs Fortaleza

Brazilian Championship – Serie A

Location: Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date/Time: June 25, 2022 at 9 pm

Referee: Jean Pierre Gonçalves Lima – RS

Assistant 1: Leirson Peng Martins – RS

Assistant 2: Lucio Beiersdorf Flor – RS

Video Referee: Daniel Nobre Bins – RS