Atlético-MG vs Fortaleza: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Atlético-MG and Fortaleza face each other this Saturday, at 21:00 (Brasília time). The ball will roll at Mineirão, for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. Atlético-MG wants to win to get a second straight victory in the competition and stay in the G-4. Fortress, on the other hand, needs to add points to get rid of Z-4.

Atlético comes from good victories in the Brasileirão (2-0) and in the Copa do Brasil (2-1)) over Flamengo, on Sunday and last Wednesday, both won at home. Antônio Mohamed’s team surprised the bad phase and pressure that circulated in Cidade do Galo in recent weeks, but they need to follow up on the positive moment. The team will have important absences.

Fortaleza comes packed with two straight wins. América-MG won the Série A last weekend and Ceará won the Copa do Brasil last Wednesday. The duel against Galo will be complicated, not only because of the Lion’s games marathon, but also because of the absences for the weekend. In the Serie A table, Fortaleza is the runner-up with 10 points.

Streaming: Premiere and Sportv, with narration by Jader Rocha and comments by Renata Mendonça and Fábio Júnior.

Atlético-MG – Coach: Antônio Mohamed

Coach Antônio Mohamed will not have Mariano and Nacho Fernández. The two received the third yellow card in the last round and will serve suspension against Fortaleza. Another casualty is forward Keno, who suffered a muscle injury, Wednesday, against Flamengo. El Turco also doesn’t count with Jair and Zaracho, who were already in the DM. Due to wear and tear and Sunday’s trip to Ecuador, where he faces Emelec, for Libertadores, Galo can preserve some athletes this Saturday.

Probable lineup: Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Alonso (Réver) and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Octavius ​​and Rubens (Caleb); Ademir, Sasha (Hulk) and Sávio (Vargas).

Who is out: Mariano and Nacho Fernández (suspended); Keno, Zaracho and Jair (medical department); Dodo (physical reconditioning).

hanging: Ademir, Everson, Rubens and Antonio Mohamed.

Fortaleza – Coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

Leão do Pici has the great phase of Yago Pikachu, the team’s top scorer with 17 goals this season, in addition to eight assists. For the duel against Galo, Tricolor must go to the field with the best available, despite the absences.

Probable lineup: Marcelo Boeck; Ceballos, Marcelo Benevenuto, Titi; Yago Pikachu, Felipe, Ronald, Lucas Lima, Juninho Capixaba; Moses and Romero.

Who is out: Zé Welison (by contract, cannot act). Tinga, Robson and Hercules are in the DM.

hanging: Capixaba, Felipe and Zé Welison.

