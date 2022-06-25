Atltico praises Richarlyson for statement on bisexuality and homophobia

photo: Reproduction/Instagram Richarlyson works as a football commentator on Globo channels

After former player and current football commentator Richarlyson declared that he was bisexual and expressed concern about homophobia, Atlético, one of the clubs that the former athlete defended and won important titles, expressed support on social networks. The Rooster rejected any form of prejudice and praised Richarlyson’s attitude.

Richarlyson said, in an interview with Globo’s podcast “Nos Armrios dos Vestirios”, that he is bisexual and also commented on the attacks suffered by supporters of the LGBTQIA+ movement. “Because of the many people who say that my position is important, today I decided to say: I’m bisexual. If that was what was missing, ok. That’s it. Now I want to see if it will really improve, because that’s my question”, he declared.

The former player went further and also took a stand on cases of homophobia in the country: “All my life I’ve been asked if I’m gay. I’ve had a relationship with a man and I’ve had a relationship with a woman as well. little will be printed the news: ‘Richarlyson bisexual’. And the meme is ready. I say: ‘Wow, but do you swear? I had no idea’.”

%u270A To the Libertadores champion, our congratulations for your courage. Richarlyson, thank you for recognizing that Galo is the only team he played for, in which he did not suffer prejudice. The Rooster team of all and all! May football be a field of respect for any sexual orientation. %u2014 Atletico (@Atletico) June 25, 2022 “Man, I’m normal, I have wants and desires. I’ve dated a man, I’ve dated a woman, but what about? What are you going to do? Nothing. It’s going to paint a headline that Richarlyson talked about on a podcast that bisexual. Cool. And the there will be a flood of reports, and most importantly, the agenda will not change, which is the issue of homophobia. Unfortunately, the world is not prepared to have this discussion and deal with it naturally”, said Richarlyson.

On Friday night, Atltico released a text in support of Richarlyson on Twitter. The club stressed that against any kind of disrespect for a citizen’s sexual orientation. And he valued the former player’s stance of commenting on a topic that for many is still a kind of taboo in Brazil.

“Congratulations to the Libertadores champion for his courage. Richarlyson, thank you for recognizing that Galo is the only team he played for, in which he did not suffer prejudice. Galo is a team for everyone! sexual orientation”, posted the Atltico on the official profile on Twitter.

HOMOPHOBIA IN FOOTBALL

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Richarlyson defended the Rooster between 2011 and 2014 and maintained a title track In the same interview, Richarlyson called for an end to any type of homophobia in football and sport in general. “Do you understand why I think it’s unnecessary sometimes to label yourself? There’s a more important issue, there are people dying, Brazil is the country that kills the most homosexuals. And we’re here talking about football, ok, but football is a Little thing. Ah, but your talk might help. No, it won’t. Who Richarlyson, for God’s sake?! these crimes, so that homophobia in football ends”, added the former player.

VICTORIOUS CAREER

Richarlyson defended Atlético between 2011 and 2014. He played in 122 games and scored three goals. For the alvinegro club, he won the Mineiro Championship twice, in 2012 and 2013, and helped Galo lift the unprecedented and historic cup of the Copa Libertadores, in 2013.

Richarlyson’s best moment in his career took place between 2005 and 2010, when he defended So Paulo and arrived at the Brazilian National Team. In the São Paulo team, he won the FIFA Club World Cup (2005) and three Brazilian Championships (2006, 2007 and 2008).

After ending his football career, he participated in two reality shows on Record. In 2017, he was part of the cast of the show Dancing Brazil, presented by Xuxa. In 2020, it was selected and won the only edition of the Made in Japan, program by Sabrina Sato. Today, Richarlyson commentator for TV Globo.