Atltico vs Fortaleza: see probable lineups for the Brazilian match

photo: Pedro Souza / Atltico — Fortaleza/Disclosure Eduardo Vargas (left) and Titi (right) should start for the match between Atltico and Fortaleza, this Saturday (25th)

Opponents this Saturday (25th), at 9 pm, Atltico and Fortaleza will have changes in their teams for the match valid for the 14th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Check out, Next, the possible scales of the teams for the duel in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte.

In opposite situations, Galo and Leo do Pici are at different extremes in the Brazilian table. In 4th, Atltico completes the G4 of the tournament, with 21 points. Fortaleza is positioned in Z4, in 19th, with 10 points.

In contrast to the table, both teams add up a sequence of two consecutive great victories. The alvinegra team defeated Flamengo on two occasions in Mineiro, for Srie A and for the Copa do Brasil. The first match ended 2-0, the second 2-1.

Fortaleza, which had a negative sequence, re-established itself by beating America, for the Brazilian, by 1 to 0. Later, it won a great victory in the classic against Cear, by 2 to 0, for the Copa do Brasil.

It is worth noting that Leo do Pici was the last Brazilian team to win Atltico in Mineiro. The match, valid for the first round of the 2021 Srie A, ended 2-1 for Fortaleza. From then on, there are only 390 days of hegemony.

athletic

In defense, a certain change: Guga replaces Mariano on the right side. The experienced Atlético defender is suspended for having received the third yellow card in the victory over Flamengo for the Brazilian and lost his mother this Wednesday (22), during a new game against Flamengo, for the Copa do Brasil.

Other changes in defense could occur if Turco Mohamed chooses to preserve players for the match against Emelec, for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. The Argentine coach must wait for a response from the physiology department to know if he has to replace an athlete due to physical wear and tear.

In midfield, Otvio should continue as a starter, since Jair, recovering from surgery on his left hand, should not be released. With Nacho Fernndez suspended, the young Rubens and Calebe are the main candidates for third place in the intermediate sector of the field.

Finally, the attack will also have changes. That’s because striker Keno returned to feel pain in the posterior muscle of the right thigh, in the victory over Flamengo this Wednesday (22), and it will hardly be used. The star Hulk, with inflammation on the sole of his right foot, can also be preserved by thinking about Libertadores.

In this way, a probable lineup of Atltico for the game against Fortaleza has Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Otvio and Rubens (Caleb); Vargas (Svio), Ademir and Hulk (Sasha).

Strength

Like the Rooster, the Tricolor do Pici will also undergo changes for this Saturday’s confrontation. Argentine coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda will not have forward Robson, who has not even traveled to Belo Horizonte. The player had a left knee ligament strain, in the classic against Cear, this Wednesday (22), and will be away from the pitch indefinitely.

Another athlete who will be absent for the match is defensive midfielder Z Welison, who, due to contractual issues related to Atlético, will not be able to enter the field. Also unavailable for the duel, midfielder Hercules and right-back Tinga are still in the medical department.

In contrast to the absences, Fortaleza have the return of midfielder Lucas Crispim, away for disciplinary reasons. In addition to him, midfielder Matheus Jussa, who felt muscular discomfort in the Clássico-Rei, was included for the match.

In this way, the probable lineup of Fortaleza against Atltico has: Marcelo Boeck; Ceballos, Marcelo Benevenuto, Titi; Pikachu, Felipe, Ronald, Lucas Lima, Juninho Capixaba (Lucas Crispim); Moses and Romero.