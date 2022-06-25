Attack on gay bar in Oslo leaves 2 dead and several injured – 24/06/2022 – World

Two people were killed and 21 injured in an attack on a nightclub in Oslo and nearby streets on Friday night (Norway 24, 24, according to police).

The crime scene extended from the London Pub, a popular gay bar in the center of town, to a neighboring club and a nearby street, where the suspect, who was believed to have acted alone, was arrested a few minutes after the incident began, according to police. police spokesman Tore Barstad told Aftenposten newspaper.

The motive for the attack is not yet known. Oslo was supposed to host the Gay Pride parade this Saturday (25), but the event was cancelled.

“I saw a man arrive with a bag. He took a gun and started shooting,” NRK journalist Olav Roenneberg told the broadcaster’s website, which, like other local outlets, published photos of many emergency crews on the side. from outside the London Pub, including police and ambulances.

Oslo’s university hospital said it went on red alert after the incident. Helicopters flew over the center while ambulance and car sirens were heard throughout the city. On Twitter, Norwegian police confirmed the two deaths.

Ten of the injured are in a serious but stable condition, according to local officials. This Saturday (25), the police announced that they are investigating the case as a terrorist act.

Rainbow flags and bouquets of flowers were placed near the site of the attack, which was sealed off. Norwegian King Harald 5th said he was “devastated” after the attack. “We must remain united and defend our values: freedom, diversity and respect for others,” he said.